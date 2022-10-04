Features
Double Gold: a chat with newly-minted Gold Medallists Jamie Forrester and Nick Hudson – Part 2

Nick Hudson and Jamie Forrester

In Part 1 of our exclusive conversation with 2022 Highland Society of London Gold Medallists Jamie Forrester and Nick Hudson, the two piping history-makers discussed the impact of winning the coveted prizes and, now, in Part 2, they look to what the near and longer-term future might bring.

Less than a month away, the two will make their first appearances on the world’s biggest stage for solo Highland pipers: the Great Hall at Blair Castle, traditional home of the Glenfiddich Solo Piping Championships.

There they will rub shoulders with other top-tier players, most all of whom have competed there previously.

Forrester and Hudson are no strangers to one another, though. They played around the Scottish games together for several years and have even shared accommodations with together with other soloists, all vying for the biggest awards there are.

“For me, when I started playing the pipes, if I even knew what a Gold Medal was, it was a massive bonus. So, anything from here on in is an even bigger bonus.” – Jamie Forrester

An interesting fact: Forrester is the first actual member of the Argyllshire Gathering, the group of esteemed locals who have put on the piping and Highland games events at Oban for almost two centuries, to win the Gold Medal.

Nick Hudson holds the distinction of being the first American winner of the medal whose regular teacher is also American – he’s taught be the first-ever American winner of one of the medals, Michael Cusack, who took the prize in 1984 at the Argyllshire Gathering.

We’re pleased that we were able to sit down with these two history-makers as they prepare for the Glenfiddich, and we hope that you enjoy the conversation at least as much as we did.

 

