Double resignations at Glasgow Skye make building for 2021 an extra challenge

The Grade 1 Glasgow Skye Association of Scotland is looking at a major leadership rebuild for 2021 after the resignation of both Pipe-Major Ewan Henderson and Lead-Drummer Arthur Cook.

The band, along with pretty much all bands around the world, is on competitive hiatus as it waits out the COVID-19 shutdown, so it has some time to figure out the challenge of securing two leaders before a competition schedule resumes.

Henderson took the P-M position after the 2014 season, and Cook, the 1988 World Solo Drumming Champion, joined the band as L-D in 2015 after long service with Grade 2 Denny & Dunipace Gleneagles.

Under their direction, Glasgow Skye rose through Grade 2, culminating with a win of that grade at the 2017 World’s, resulting in its promotion to Grade 1.

The band has been in operation for some 52 years, sponsored by its namesake organization. Glasgow Skye is also well known for organizing and promoting the “Pre-World’s Concert” at the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall.

The organization is welcoming applications of interest in each of the roles by email.

