April 05, 2025

Bilsland wins 2025 RSPBA Oceania Solo Drumming Championship MSR; Shedden takes overall trophy

Douglas Bilsland

Christchurch, New Zealand—April 5, 2025—Steven Shedden, leading-drummer for Grade 1 Hawthorn of Melbourne, Australia, was the overall winner of the Oceania Solo Snare Drumming Championships, and Auckland & District Leading-Drummer Douglas Bilsland won the RSPBA’s MSR, in which the first four finishers qualify to compete in the semi-final of the World Solo Snare Drumming Championship in Glasgow this October.

The competitions were held at Rangi Ruru School, and it was the second year that the Royal New Zealand Pipe Bands’ Association and the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association collaborated to put on the MSR event.

The Adult MSR competition is one of eight events worldwide. Competitors accrue points based on results, which determine an overall winner. The last event is the World Solo Drumming Championships.

Adult
RSPBA MSR
1st Douglas Bilsland
2nd Steven Shedden
3rd Richard Black, Hawthorn
4th Davy Clark, Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia
5th Becky Weir, Metro Scottish
6th Scott Birrell, Canterbury Caledonian Society

Also competing: Gareth Lewis, Celtic (Nelson); Maxwell Robertson, Canterbury Caledonian Society; Kaitlyn Braithwaite, Canterbury Caledonian Society.

RNZPBA Hornpipe & Jig
1st Steven Shedden
2nd Becky Weir
3rd Douglas Bilsland

Juvenile 1
1st Hunter Donnithorne, St. Andrew’s College
2nd Ben Edward, St. Andrew’s College

Juvenile 2
1st Oli Gilbert, St. Andrew’s College
2nd Sammy Gough, St. Andrew’s College
3rd Morgan Teviotdale, ILT City of Invercargill
4th Sam Hall, St. Andrew’s College

Juvenile 3
1st Andrew Bryce, Canterbury Caledonian Society
2nd Eddie Park, St. Andrew’s College

Juvenile 4
1st Ethan Lam, St. Andrew’s College
2nd Lisa Brown-Hatchard, City of Tauranga
3rd Aiden Teviotdale, ILT City of Invercargill
4th Lee Patterson, St. Andrew’s College
5th Alice Chen, St. Andrew’s College
6th Radha Gamble, St. Andrew’s College

Juvenile 5
1st Ethan Higgs, St. Andrew’s College
2nd Daniel Liu, St. Andew’s College
3rd Theo Lagias, St. Andrew’s College
4th Jack Shearer, St. Andrew’s College

RSPBA judges Stuart Coils and Paul Turner judged all of the events.

 

