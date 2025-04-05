Bilsland wins 2025 RSPBA Oceania Solo Drumming Championship MSR; Shedden takes overall trophy

Christchurch, New Zealand—April 5, 2025—Steven Shedden, leading-drummer for Grade 1 Hawthorn of Melbourne, Australia, was the overall winner of the Oceania Solo Snare Drumming Championships, and Auckland & District Leading-Drummer Douglas Bilsland won the RSPBA’s MSR, in which the first four finishers qualify to compete in the semi-final of the World Solo Snare Drumming Championship in Glasgow this October.

The competitions were held at Rangi Ruru School, and it was the second year that the Royal New Zealand Pipe Bands’ Association and the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association collaborated to put on the MSR event.

The Adult MSR competition is one of eight events worldwide. Competitors accrue points based on results, which determine an overall winner. The last event is the World Solo Drumming Championships.

Adult

RSPBA MSR

1st Douglas Bilsland

2nd Steven Shedden

3rd Richard Black, Hawthorn

4th Davy Clark, Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia

5th Becky Weir, Metro Scottish

6th Scott Birrell, Canterbury Caledonian Society

Also competing: Gareth Lewis, Celtic (Nelson); Maxwell Robertson, Canterbury Caledonian Society; Kaitlyn Braithwaite, Canterbury Caledonian Society.

RNZPBA Hornpipe & Jig

1st Steven Shedden

2nd Becky Weir

3rd Douglas Bilsland

Juvenile 1

1st Hunter Donnithorne, St. Andrew’s College

2nd Ben Edward, St. Andrew’s College

Juvenile 2

1st Oli Gilbert, St. Andrew’s College

2nd Sammy Gough, St. Andrew’s College

3rd Morgan Teviotdale, ILT City of Invercargill

4th Sam Hall, St. Andrew’s College

Juvenile 3

1st Andrew Bryce, Canterbury Caledonian Society

2nd Eddie Park, St. Andrew’s College

Juvenile 4

1st Ethan Lam, St. Andrew’s College

2nd Lisa Brown-Hatchard, City of Tauranga

3rd Aiden Teviotdale, ILT City of Invercargill

4th Lee Patterson, St. Andrew’s College

5th Alice Chen, St. Andrew’s College

6th Radha Gamble, St. Andrew’s College

Juvenile 5

1st Ethan Higgs, St. Andrew’s College

2nd Daniel Liu, St. Andew’s College

3rd Theo Lagias, St. Andrew’s College

4th Jack Shearer, St. Andrew’s College

RSPBA judges Stuart Coils and Paul Turner judged all of the events.