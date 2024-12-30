Results
December 30, 2024

Easton closes 2024 with a win at the Northcote Invitational

Stuart Easton competing at the 2023 Northcote Invitational. [Photo Debbie Benton]
Auckland, New Zealand – December 29, 2024 – On a Medley preference, Stuart Easton of Palmerston North, New Zealand, won the overall and $500NZD after a tie with Liam Kernaghan, Wellington, at the annual Northcote Invitational Solo Piping Competition at the Northcote Tavern on the North Shore of Auckland. As is tradition, the previous year’s winner, Piers Dover, judged both events. The competition is sponsored by the Auckland & District Pipe Band.

Medley
1st Stuart Easton
2nd Liam Kernaghan
3rd Martin McPhee
4th Adam MichieMMSSRR
1st Liam Kernaghan
2nd Stuart Easton
3rd Callum Carn
4th Martin McPheeHamish Reade also competed. 

NO COMMENTS YET

Subscribers

See also
Features
December 24, 2024
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to all!
Reviews
December 23, 2024
Endurance and Kintyre: two practice chanters, one comparative video
Read all in News
Get the Newsletter!
Sign up to receive our most popular stories in your inbox every month.
Thank you, you have successfully subscribed for our newsletter, please check your email

Registration

Forgotten Password?