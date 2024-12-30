Easton closes 2024 with a win at the Northcote Invitational

Auckland, New Zealand – December 29, 2024 – On a Medley preference, Stuart Easton of Palmerston North, New Zealand, won the overall and $500NZD after a tie with Liam Kernaghan, Wellington, at the annual Northcote Invitational Solo Piping Competition at the Northcote Tavern on the North Shore of Auckland. As is tradition, the previous year’s winner, Piers Dover, judged both events. The competition is sponsored by the Auckland & District Pipe Band.