Entries open now for third annual Caritas Banner for young pipers

In only three years, the Caritas Banner has become one of the prominent piobaireachd competitions for young pipers. Entries are now open for the 2025 edition of the event, which will be held on Sunday, November 30th, at George Watson’s College in Collinton, on the outskirts of Edinburgh.

Solo pipers aged 18 and younger can compete in various categories. The 18 and Younger event is for the Caritas Banner, named for George Watson’s College’s motto, “Ex Corde Caritas,” Latin for “Love from the Heart.”

“The competition aims to promote the study and performance of piobaireachd in young pipers,” said organizer Ben Duncan, a full-time piping instructor at the college.

There are three piobaireachd competition categories:

18 & Under (submit two piobaireachds, and the judges choose one to perform)

14 & Under (own choice of a full piobaireachd)

14 & Under (own choice of urlar and variation)

In addition to the banner, silver quaichs will be awarded to the top three in each event.

“This is a great opportunity for young pipers to perform our classical music to a receptive audience and for some of the most reputable adjudicators in the business,” Duncan added.

He said the competition has grown steadily since 2023, with 55 total entrants in last year’s event.

The contest has also attracted the Piobaireachd Society and Kintail Bagpipes as sponsors.

Euan Anderson, Alan Forbes, Derek Fraser, Logan Tannock, Robert Wallace, and Bill Wotherspoon will be the judges.

Duncan stressed that the event will follow the policies of the Competing Pipers Association and the Solo Piping Judges Association, which disallow pipers from being judged by their teacher or judges adjudicating their pupils, respectively.

“We aim to offer the young players the same standard of judging available to professional players at Oban and Inverness,” he said.

Pipers can enter here, or via the QR code.

George Watson’s College near Edinburgh boasts one of Scotland’s most successful piping and drumming teaching programs. It consistently produces winning Novice and Juvenile bands, the latter often playing to a Grade 2 standard.