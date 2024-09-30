For the love of the piob, Watson’s stages the Caritas Banner for young pipers

The motto for George Watson’s College is “Ex Corde Caritas” (Latin for “Love from the Heart”) and the stalwart producer of some of Scotland’s top pipers and drummers will stage the second annual Caritas Banner for piobaireachd players 18 and younger on November 24th at the college. in Collinton, on the outskirts of Edinburgh.

There are three events:

18 & Under Piobaireachd (submit two tunes)

14 & Under Piobaireachd (own choice)

14 & Under Urlar and Variation (own choice)

The 18 and Under event winner will receive a custom-made banner sponsored by the Piobaireachd Society. Kintail Bagpipes has sponsored all events. The three prize-winners in each event will receive a sterling silver quaich.

The inaugural 2023 Caritas Banner attracted 53 contestants from across the UK. Watson’s Assistant Pipe-Major and Piping Instructor Ben Duncan said they hope to see an even bigger entry this year.

“This is a really great opportunity for young pipers to perform our classical music to a receptive audience and to some of the most reputable adjudicators in the business,” Duncan said. “The event was a real highlight for us last year and we would encourage as many pipers to take part as possible.”

The competitions are open for entry until November 8th. All the details are here.

George Watson’s College near Edinburgh boasts one of Scotland’s most successful piping and drumming teaching programs. It consistently produces winning Novice and Juvenile bands, the latter often playing to a Grade 2 standard.