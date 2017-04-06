Ferguson wins six firsts at Kintyre Juniors

(Page 1 of 1)

Campbeltown, Scotland – Apil 8, 2017 – Andrew Ferguson of Dollar, Scotland, won six first prizes, possibly a record for any solo piping competition, at the annual Kintyre Piping Society Junior Piping Championship held. For his success in the ages 15-17 category, Ferguson received the McCallum Memorial Cup and the Pipe-Major John D. Burgess Medal. In the Under 15 events, Hazel Whyte of Larkhall, Scotland, took the overall, winning the Pipe-Major Ronald McCallum MBE Shield and the Royal Scottish Pipers’ Society Bronze Star.

Ages 15-17

Piobaireachd (Campbell Challenge Cup)

1st Andrew Ferguson

2nd Jamie Niall Campbell, Stachur, Scotland

3rd Cameron McLeod, Bearsden, Scotland

MSR (Netta McGougan Memorial Trophy)

1st Andrew Ferguson

2nd Jamie Niall Campbell

3rd Cameron McLeod

March (Kintyre Piping Society Trophy)

1st Andrew Ferguson

2nd Jamie Niall Campbell

3rd Cameron McLeod

Strathspey & Reel (Charles Bowen Cup)

1st Andrew Ferguson

2nd Cameron McLeod

3rd Jamie Niall Campbell

Hornpipe & Jig (Pipe-Major Willie Wilson Cup)

1st Andrew Ferguson

2nd Jamie Niall Campbell

3rd Cameron McLeod

2 x 2/4 Marches (Hector MacNeill M.A.Cup)

1st Andrew Ferguson

2nd Jamie Niall Campbell

3rd Rebecca Anne Paterson, Strachur, Scotland

Under 15

Piobaireachd (Dr. Flora MacAulay Cup)

1st Ross Conner, Campbeltown, Scotland

2nd Hazel Whyte

3rd Calum McKillop, Campbeltown, Scotland

2 x 2/4 Marches (Margaret McCallum Memorial Cup)

1st Hazel Whyte

2nd Calum McKillop

3rd Ross Conner, Campbeltown, Scotland

March (George C. Halbert Shield)

1st Hazel Whyte

2nd Ross Conner

3rd Calum McKillop

Strathspey & Reel (Archibald Johnston Memorial Cup)

1st Ross Conner

2nd Hazel Whyte

3rd Calum McKillop



Slow Air (Campbell McGougan Trophy)

1st Calum McKillop

2nd Hazel Whyte

3rd Murray O’May, Kippen, Scotland

Novice

March (Dugald McShannon Cup)

1st Andrew Renton, Campbeltown, Scotland

2nd Matthew McKerral, Campbeltown, Scotland

3rd Gregor Campbell, Glenbarr, Scotland

4th Christopher McCartan, Lochgilphead, Scotland

5th Eve MacMillan, Southend, Scotland

Chanter 11-14 (Pipe-Major J. M. MacKenzie Cup)

1st Euan O’May, Campbeltown, Scotland

2nd Jack Campbell, Campbeltown, Scotland

3rd Erin Cameron, Campbeltown, Scotland

4th Jamie Colville, Campbeltown, Scotland

Chanter 10 & Under (Royal Celtic Society Cup)

1st William McLean, Kilkenzie, Scotland

2nd Calum McAllister, Campbeltown, Scotland

3rd Aidan Brodie, Campbeltown, Scotland

4th Grace Emily McTaggart, Campbeltown, Scotland

