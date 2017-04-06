Ferguson wins six firsts at Kintyre Juniors

Campbeltown, Scotland – Apil 8, 2017 – Andrew Ferguson of Dollar, Scotland, won six first prizes, possibly a record for any solo piping competition, at the annual Kintyre Piping Society Junior Piping Championship held. For his success in the ages 15-17 category, Ferguson received the McCallum Memorial Cup and the Pipe-Major John D. Burgess Medal. In the Under 15 events, Hazel Whyte of Larkhall, Scotland, took the overall, winning the Pipe-Major Ronald McCallum MBE Shield and the Royal Scottish Pipers’ Society Bronze Star.
Ages 15-17
Piobaireachd (Campbell Challenge Cup)
1st Andrew Ferguson
2nd Jamie Niall Campbell, Stachur, Scotland
3rd Cameron McLeod, Bearsden, Scotland
MSR (Netta McGougan Memorial Trophy)
1st Andrew Ferguson
2nd Jamie Niall Campbell
3rd Cameron McLeod
March (Kintyre Piping Society Trophy)
1st Andrew Ferguson
2nd Jamie Niall Campbell
3rd Cameron McLeod
Strathspey & Reel (Charles Bowen Cup)
1st Andrew Ferguson
2nd Cameron McLeod
3rd Jamie Niall Campbell
Hornpipe & Jig (Pipe-Major Willie Wilson Cup)
1st Andrew Ferguson
2nd Jamie Niall Campbell
3rd Cameron McLeod
2 x 2/4 Marches (Hector MacNeill M.A.Cup)
1st Andrew Ferguson
2nd Jamie Niall Campbell
3rd Rebecca Anne Paterson, Strachur, Scotland
Under 15
Piobaireachd (Dr. Flora MacAulay Cup)
1st Ross Conner, Campbeltown, Scotland
2nd Hazel Whyte
3rd Calum McKillop, Campbeltown, Scotland
2 x 2/4 Marches (Margaret McCallum Memorial Cup)
1st Hazel Whyte
2nd Calum McKillop
3rd Ross Conner, Campbeltown, Scotland
March (George C. Halbert Shield)
1st Hazel Whyte
2nd Ross Conner
3rd Calum McKillop
Strathspey & Reel (Archibald Johnston Memorial Cup)
1st Ross Conner
2nd Hazel Whyte
3rd Calum McKillop
Slow Air (Campbell McGougan Trophy)
1st Calum McKillop
2nd Hazel Whyte
3rd Murray O’May, Kippen, Scotland
Novice
March (Dugald McShannon Cup)
1st Andrew Renton, Campbeltown, Scotland
2nd Matthew McKerral, Campbeltown, Scotland
3rd Gregor Campbell, Glenbarr, Scotland
4th Christopher McCartan, Lochgilphead, Scotland
5th Eve MacMillan, Southend, Scotland
Chanter 11-14 (Pipe-Major J. M. MacKenzie Cup)
1st Euan O’May, Campbeltown, Scotland
2nd Jack Campbell, Campbeltown, Scotland
3rd Erin Cameron, Campbeltown, Scotland
4th Jamie Colville, Campbeltown, Scotland
Chanter 10 & Under (Royal Celtic Society Cup)
1st William McLean, Kilkenzie, Scotland
2nd Calum McAllister, Campbeltown, Scotland
3rd Aidan Brodie, Campbeltown, Scotland
4th Grace Emily McTaggart, Campbeltown, Scotland
