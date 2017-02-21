Five first winners at Duncan Johnstone

Published: March 18, 2017
Duncan Johnstone

Glasgow – March 18, 2017 – Results were fairly spread around at the annual competition held in honour of the great Duncan Johnstone, reserved for those grade B and C by the Competing Pipers Association. The five first prizes went to five different players, and Cameron MacDougall gained the overall B-Grade trophy. The event at the National Piping Centre was remarked on for running “amazingly smooth,” with Helen Wilkinson coordinating stewarding, and the CPA organizing the orders of play. A beta version of a stewarding app helped things flow along. The app shows who’s checked in and who’s tuning and performing, with updates shown in real-time on a big screen.

B-Grade
Piobaireachd
1st Cameron MacDougall
2nd Sarah Muir
3rd Ben Duncan
4th Ross Cowan
5th Steven Leask
Judges: Andrew Frater, Alasdair Henderson

MSR
1st Callum Moffat
2nd Connor Sinclair
3rd Calum Watson
4th Connor Jardine
5th Calum Brown
Judges: Ronnie McShannon, Tom Speirs

C-Grade
Piobaireachd
1st John Dew
2nd Calum Brown
3rd Ciaren Ross
4th Dan Nevans
5th John Cameron
Judges: Andrew Frater, Alasdair Henderson

MSR
1st Matt Supranowitz
2nd Dan Nevans
3rd John Dew
4th Charles MacDonald
5th Scott Garden
Judges: Glenn Brown, Colin MacLellan

B/C Jig
1st Connor Jardine
2nd Cameron MacDougall
3rd Scott Garden
4th Lachie Dick
5th Ross Cowan
Judge: Ronnie McShannon

