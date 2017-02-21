Five first winners at Duncan Johnstone

(Page 1 of 1)

Glasgow – March 18, 2017 – Results were fairly spread around at the annual competition held in honour of the great Duncan Johnstone, reserved for those grade B and C by the Competing Pipers Association. The five first prizes went to five different players, and Cameron MacDougall gained the overall B-Grade trophy. The event at the National Piping Centre was remarked on for running “amazingly smooth,” with Helen Wilkinson coordinating stewarding, and the CPA organizing the orders of play. A beta version of a stewarding app helped things flow along. The app shows who’s checked in and who’s tuning and performing, with updates shown in real-time on a big screen.

B-Grade

Piobaireachd

1st Cameron MacDougall

2nd Sarah Muir

3rd Ben Duncan

4th Ross Cowan

5th Steven Leask

Judges: Andrew Frater, Alasdair Henderson

MSR

1st Callum Moffat

2nd Connor Sinclair

3rd Calum Watson

4th Connor Jardine

5th Calum Brown

Judges: Ronnie McShannon, Tom Speirs

C-Grade

Piobaireachd

1st John Dew

2nd Calum Brown

3rd Ciaren Ross

4th Dan Nevans

5th John Cameron

Judges: Andrew Frater, Alasdair Henderson

MSR

1st Matt Supranowitz

2nd Dan Nevans

3rd John Dew

4th Charles MacDonald

5th Scott Garden

Judges: Glenn Brown, Colin MacLellan

B/C Jig

1st Connor Jardine

2nd Cameron MacDougall

3rd Scott Garden

4th Lachie Dick

5th Ross Cowan

Judge: Ronnie McShannon

