Frank Andrews, 1946-2020

Frank Andrews, a man synonymous with the creation and maintenance of the hallmark sound of Field Marshal Montgomery, died suddenly on March 8, 2020, suddenly at his home in Portglenone, Northern Ireland.

Andrews was described as a true gentleman by all who knew him and a “legend in our art” by Field Marshal Montgomery Pipe-Major Richard Parkes MBE. As the leading drone tuner for FMM, he was a huge part of the Field Marshal Montgomery family, acting as Parkes’s go-to person to help achieve the band’s distinctive drone sound.

Frank Andrews was the former pipe-major of the Grade 1 MacNeilstown of Northern Ireland, and was still an active member at the time of his passing. Known throughout the Northern Ireland pipe band scene as a kind, soft-spoken gentleman, he was always ready with a friendly nod and a quiet hello as he steadily moved round the FMM tuning circle, tuner in hand.

He leaves his wife Sally, their seven children and their partners, and 16 grandchildren.

On behalf of Frank Andrews’ family and many friends around the piping and drumming world, we extend our sympathies at this sad time.