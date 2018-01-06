Fred Morrison NA tour in for 8 gigs

(Page 1 of 1)

Scottish piping great Fred Morrison launches a North American tour this February, touching down in several North American cities. The tour is being supported by pipe bands and piping groups, building on Morrison’s previous shows in some locations, and playing several cities for the first time.

The tour begins with workshops and a concert with the Paris Port Dover Pipe Band in Brantford, Ontario on February 3rd and 4th, and then moves on to Ottawa, where Morrison is being hosted by the Ottawa Branch of the PPBSO on the 6th. Two days later he plays for the Winnipeg Police Pipe Band.

February 10th sees Morrison make his second-consecutive appearance at the Mid-Winter Celtic Festival in Regina, where he will be teaching a workshop and performing with the City of Regina Pipe Band, and Nova Scotian fiddler Troy MacGillivray.

“This is Fred’s second year at the Festival,” said Regina organizer Iain MacDonald, “and he was a huge hit last year, both as an instructor and as a performer.”

The Edmonton Pipers Society is adding Fred Morrison to its already impressive list of guest performers on Sunday, February 12th, and marking the end of the Canadian portion of the tour, and possibly also the cold part.

Next on the tour are California dates in San Francisco and Los Angeles, and he wraps things up with a show in Kansas City on February 21st.

Known for his high-energy and diverse live shows, Morrison performs on Highland pipes, uilleann pipes and Low-D whistle.

Canada

Saturday 3rd February – Brantford, Ontario

Hosted by the Paris Dover Pipe Band

7.30pm, Brantford Golf & Country Club, 60 Ava Road (close to Paris Road exit off 403) Brantford, Ontario N3T 5R7

Tickets

Highland pipe/smallpipe/whistle workshops on Saturday 3rd and Sunday 4th February. See website for details.



Tuesday 6th February – Ottawa

Fred Morrison with MacIsaac and MacKenzie

Hosted by PPBSO Ottawa Branch

7.30pm, Saint Brigid’s Centre for the Arts, Kildare Room (entrance on Cumberland Street), 310 St. Patrick Street, Ottawa, Ontario K1N 5K4

Tickets



Thursday 8th February – Winnipeg

Hosted by Winnipeg Police Pipe Band

6.30pm, the Metropolitan Entertainment Centre by Canad Inns (The MET), 281 Donald Street, Winnipeg, MB R3C 1M9

Tickets



Saturday 10th February – Regina, Saskatchewan

With Troy MacGillivray. Hosted by the City of Regina Pipe Band

8pm, Mid-Winter Celtic Festival, The Exchange, 2431 8th Avenue, Regina, SK S4R 5J7

Tickets

Highland pipe/smallpipe/whistle/fiddle workshops on Saturday 10th February. See website for details.



Monday 12th February – Edmonton, Alberta

Hosted by Edmonton Pipers’ Club

7pm, Westmount Community Hall, 10970 127 Street Northwest, Edmonton, AB T5M 0S9

Tickets



USA

Thursday 15th February – San Francisco

With the Prince Charles Pipe Band

8pm, United Irish Cultural Center, 2700 45th Avenue , San Francisco, CA 94116

Tickets



Saturday 17th and Sunday 18th February – Long Beach, California

Queen Mary Scots Festival and Highland Games

Tickets

Wednesday 21st February – Kansas City, Missouri

With Kansas City St Andrew Pipes and Drums

7.30pm, St Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 6401 Wornall Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64113

Tickets

