Freeman locks up EUSPBA Ohio Valley Virtual
The Internet – July 17-19, 2020 – Jeremy Freeman of Cornwall, New York, was awarded the Piper of the Day at the Eastern United States Pipe Band Association’s Ohio Valley Branch Virtual Competition, winning the MSR and placing third in both the Piobaireachd and Hornpipe & Jig. The online event, in which competitors submitted recorded video performance via replaced the indoor competition normally held in March at the College of Wooster. More than 230 competitors took part. The overall winner of the Grade 1 Amateur piping was Stuart Marshall of Stokesdale, North Carolina, and the Grade 1 Amateur Drummer of the Day was Ian Bielski of Middleboro, Massachusetts. Amateur Grade 2 Piper of the Day was Gemma Briggs of Clearwater, Florida, while Alec Flasburg of Rotterdam, New York, took Amateur Grade 2 Drummer of the Day honours. The 16 judges had three days to assess the performances.
Solo Piping
Open
Piobaireachd (nine competed)
1st Teddy Krogh, Anchorage, Alaska
2nd Dan Lyden, Timonium, Maryland
3rd Jeremy Freeman
4th Bobby Durning, Salem, Massachusetts
5th Derek Midgley, Tinton Falls, New Jersey
6th Sean Patrick Regan, Pittsburgh
Judge: Mike Rodgers
MSR (11 competed)
1st Jeremy Freeman
2nd Derek Midgley
3rd Dan Lyden
4th Daniel Pislowski, Canterbury, Connecticut
5th Joseph Horwath, Saginaw, Michigan
6th Jack Williamson, Topeka, Kansas
Judge: Clarke Abercrombie
Hornpipe & Jig (10 competed)
1st Derek Midgley
2nd Daniel Pislowski
3rd Jeremy Freeman
4th Joseph Horwath
5th Dan Lyden
6th Bobby Durning
Judge: Craig Munro
Amateur Grade 1
Piobaireachd
1st Mark Elliott, Winston-Salem, North Carolina
2nd Laura J. Neville
3rd Sebastian Benedetto
4th Brady Webb
5th Kevin Darmadi
6th Tyrone Heade
Judge: Derek Midgley
MSR
1.Ben Elliott Alma, MI
2nd Stuart Marshall
3rd Kevin Darmadi
4th Brady Webb
5th Laura Neville
6th Sebastian Benedetto
Judge: Steve MacNeil
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Stuart Marshall
2nd Kevin Darmadi
3rd Mike Trenor
4th Ben Elliott
5th Brady Webb
6th Sebastian Benedetto
Judge: Dan Lyden
6/8 March
1st Kevin Darmadi (Houston, TX)
2nd Stuart Marshall
3rd Laura Neville
4th Mike Trenor
5th Ben Elliott
6th Brady Webb
Judge: David Hall
Solo Snare Drumming
Amateur Grade 1
MSR
1st Ian Bielski
2nd Colin Humphrey Pittsburgh, PA
3rd Matthew Darmadi Houston, TX
MSR Judge: David Hickling
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Colin Humphrey
2nd Matthew Darmadi
3rd Ian Bielski
Judge David Hickling
6/8 March
1st Ian Bielski
2nd Matthew Darmadi
Judge: David Hickling
