Freeman locks up EUSPBA Ohio Valley Virtual

The Internet – July 17-19, 2020 – Jeremy Freeman of Cornwall, New York, was awarded the Piper of the Day at the Eastern United States Pipe Band Association’s Ohio Valley Branch Virtual Competition, winning the MSR and placing third in both the Piobaireachd and Hornpipe & Jig. The online event, in which competitors submitted recorded video performance via replaced the indoor competition normally held in March at the College of Wooster. More than 230 competitors took part. The overall winner of the Grade 1 Amateur piping was Stuart Marshall of Stokesdale, North Carolina, and the Grade 1 Amateur Drummer of the Day was Ian Bielski of Middleboro, Massachusetts. Amateur Grade 2 Piper of the Day was Gemma Briggs of Clearwater, Florida, while Alec Flasburg of Rotterdam, New York, took Amateur Grade 2 Drummer of the Day honours. The 16 judges had three days to assess the performances.

Solo Piping

Open

Piobaireachd (nine competed)

1st Teddy Krogh, Anchorage, Alaska

2nd Dan Lyden, Timonium, Maryland

3rd Jeremy Freeman

4th Bobby Durning, Salem, Massachusetts

5th Derek Midgley, Tinton Falls, New Jersey

6th Sean Patrick Regan, Pittsburgh

Judge: Mike Rodgers

MSR (11 competed)

1st Jeremy Freeman

2nd Derek Midgley

3rd Dan Lyden

4th Daniel Pislowski, Canterbury, Connecticut

5th Joseph Horwath, Saginaw, Michigan

6th Jack Williamson, Topeka, Kansas

Judge: Clarke Abercrombie

Hornpipe & Jig (10 competed)

1st Derek Midgley

2nd Daniel Pislowski

3rd Jeremy Freeman

4th Joseph Horwath

5th Dan Lyden

6th Bobby Durning

Judge: Craig Munro

Amateur Grade 1

Piobaireachd

1st Mark Elliott, Winston-Salem, North Carolina

2nd Laura J. Neville

3rd Sebastian Benedetto

4th Brady Webb

5th Kevin Darmadi

6th Tyrone Heade

Judge: Derek Midgley

MSR

1.Ben Elliott Alma, MI

2nd Stuart Marshall

3rd Kevin Darmadi

4th Brady Webb

5th Laura Neville

6th Sebastian Benedetto

Judge: Steve MacNeil

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Stuart Marshall

2nd Kevin Darmadi

3rd Mike Trenor

4th Ben Elliott

5th Brady Webb

6th Sebastian Benedetto

Judge: Dan Lyden

6/8 March

1st Kevin Darmadi (Houston, TX)

2nd Stuart Marshall

3rd Laura Neville

4th Mike Trenor

5th Ben Elliott

6th Brady Webb

Judge: David Hall

Solo Snare Drumming

Amateur Grade 1

MSR

1st Ian Bielski

2nd Colin Humphrey Pittsburgh, PA

3rd Matthew Darmadi Houston, TX

MSR Judge: David Hickling

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Colin Humphrey

2nd Matthew Darmadi

3rd Ian Bielski

Judge David Hickling

6/8 March

1st Ian Bielski

2nd Matthew Darmadi

Judge: David Hickling

