Final fundraising campaign to complete film on Great War hero James Richardson VC

If a campaign successfully raises less than $13,000, “The Sound of the Somme” will be a short film that tells the story of Private James Cleland Richardson, the 20-year-old hero of the Great War piper who risked everything with his 16th Canadian Scottish Battalion at the Battle of the Somme, defying orders to support his comrades and boost morale with the music of the pipes through the horror of one of the most horrific struggles in history.

The effort was successful, but later the same day, Richardson went missing and was presumed dead when he returned to the front lines to retrieve his pipes.

Richardson was posthumously awarded the Victoria Cross, the highest military honour in the British Commonwealth, and one of only 99 awarded to a Canadian.

The filmmakers are in the final phase of production and hope that the world’s piping and drumming community will help by making a donation via Kickstarter to see the project to completion. The project was launched in 2018, but the pandemic and other challenges have caused delays.

The short film is being shot in Zonnebeke, Belgium. The project has been in the works for a few years but stalled due to financing. According to the filmmakers, production resumed recently “with no way to return—just like it was for Piper Richardson in 1916. ”

Almost all pipers and drummers will at least be familiar with the Battle of the Somme because of the brilliant 9/8 march by Pipe-Major Willie Lawrie of the 8th Argyll &Sutherland Highlanders.

The tune commemorates the battle that took place from July to November 1916. More than one-million soldiers from all sides were lost during the action. Nearly 20,000 British troops were killed on the first day.

Private James Richardson was born in Belshill, Scotland, and immigrated to Canada with his family around 1912 when he was approximately 17. He was one of over 500 pipers who died serving their country in World I. More than 600 pipers survived their wounds. Pipers and drummers were often served as stretcher-bearers during the Great War.

On Remembrance Day, November 11th, Commonwealth countries will observe a moment of silence at 11 am to honour those who gave up their lives in the name of freedom from tyranny. More piping is heard on Remembrance Day than any other time of the year.

Nonprofit pipes|drums has made a monetary contribution to “The Sound of the Somme,” and we encourage our many readers worldwide to consider a donation to the project about one of the most courageous pipers in history.