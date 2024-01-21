Funeral details for the late George Lumsden

The funeral for George Lumsden, who died on January 9th will be held on Monday, January 29, 2024, at the Kingdom Hall, Cowden Park, Stirling Road, Alloa, Scotland at 2 pm.

Afterwards, there will be a reception at the Alba Restaurant & Claremont Hotel, 23 Kellie Place in Alloa.

“Geordie” Lumsden was one of the few members of the famous Edinburgh City Police Pipe Band of the 1950s, ’60s, and ’70s, and served as pipe-major of the five-time winners of the World Championships from 1984 until 1988.

He died at the age of 97 after a lifetime of successful competitive piping, judging pipe bands and solo competitions, teaching and reedmaking.