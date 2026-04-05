Gandys, McIlwhaine, Greighlan the big winners at 2026 BCPA Annual Gathering

Vancouver – April 3-4, 2026 – Competitors with the last name “Gandy” did very well at the British Columbia Pipers’ Association’s Annual Gathering, with Alex Gandy winning the MacCrimmon Cairn Open Piobaireachd and Bruce Gandy winning the aggregate Open Championship with an MSR win and a Piobaireachd second, punctuating his overall tally.

Ed MacIlwaine of Vancouver won the CPA Piobaireachd and with it the Darleen Milloy Memorial Medal and Trophy.

For his success, Bruce Gandy received the Piper’s Quaich and CAD$800 to compete at the Argyllshire Gathering, Northern Meeting or London in 2027.

It was Alex Gandy’s first time winning the coveted MacCrimmon Cair, his success coming exactly 20 years after he played in his first Open/Professional-grade solo piping competition, coincidentally at the 2005 BCPA Annual Gathering.

Every living previous winner of the MacCrimmon Cairn was present, including 15-time winner Jack Lee, who was presented with a framed photo of the original trophy by BCPA President David Hilder.

A total of 12 bands entered, and Greighlan Crossing won Grade 3, the top contested grade. The band is preparing to compete at the 2026 World Championships, as are Grade 2 Cascadia and Grade 1 SFU, the latter two bands performing a Medley and MSR for judges’ comments and the large audience’s enjoyment.

Bands

Grade 1

Simon Fraser University

Grade 2

Cascadia

Grade 3

Overall

1st Greighlan Crossing

2nd Vale United

Drumming: Greighlan Crossing

Medley

1st Greighlan Crossing (1,1,1,1)

2nd Vale United (2,2,2,2)

Judges: Terry Lee, Ian K. MacDonald (piping); Eli Fugate (drumming); Duncan Millar (ensemble)

MSR

1st Greighlan Crossing (1,1,1,1)

2nd Vale United (2,2,2,2)

Judges: Keith Paton, John Cairns (piping); Duncan Millar (drumming); Terry Lee (ensemble)

Grade 4

Overall

1st Northwest Junior

2nd Robert Malcolm Memorial 4

3rd Cascadia 4

4th Kamloops

5th White Spot

Drumming: Northwest Junior

Medley

1st Northwest Junior (2,1,1,1)

2nd Cascadia 4 (1,3,3,2)

3rd Robert Malcolm Memorial 4 (3,2,2,3)

4th White Spot (5,4,4,4)

5th Kamloops (4,5,5,5)

Judges: Ian K. MacDonald, John Cairns (piping); Eli Fugate (drumming); Terry Lee (ensemble)

MSR

1st Robert Malcolm Memorial 4 (1,2,2,2)

2nd Northwest Junior (3,1,1,3)

3rd Cascadia (4,3,3,1)

4th Kamloops (2,5,5,4)

5th White Spot (5,4,4,5)

Judges: Terry Lee, John Cairns (piping); Eli Fugate (drumming); Duncan Millar (ensemble)

Grade 5 (quick march set)

1st Robert Malcolm Memorial 5 (2,2,1,1)

2nd Harrison Highlander (1,1,3,3)

3rd Capital City (3,3,2,2)

Judges: Keith Paton, Ian K. MacDonald (piping); Eli Fugate (drumming); Duncan Millar (ensemble)

Solo Piping

Professional

Piobaireachd (MacCrimmon Cairn)

1st Alex Gandy, “Port Urlar”

2nd Bruce Gandy, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, “MacLeod of Colbeck’s Lament”

3rd Nick Hudson, Houston, “Craigellachie”

4th Zephan Knichel, Lynwood, Washington, “The Earl of Seaforth’s Salute”

5th Cameron Bonar, Surrey, British Columbia, “I Got a Kiss of the King’s Hand”

6th Joe Biggs, Ajax, Ontario, “Lament for the Earl of Antrim”

Judge: Ian K. MacDonald

MSR (Duncan McInnes Memorial Trophy)

1st Bruce Gandy

2nd Alex Gandy

3rd Alastair Lee, Surrey, British Columbia

4th Craig Sutherland, British Columbia

5th Nick Hudson

6th Cameron Bonar

Judge: John Cairns

Jig (Donald MacDonald Memorial Shield)

1st Craig Sutherland

2nd Cameron Bonar

3rd Joe Biggs

4th Alastair Lee

5th Bruce Gandy

6th Alex Gandy

Judge: Colin McWilliams

Grade 1

Piobaireachd

1st Logan Gorsuch

2nd Jack Martin

3rd Colin Richdale

4th Kyle Gaul

5th Peyton Stewart

6th Jeff Rowell

Judge: Terry Lee

MSR

1st Ethan DesChamps

2nd Jack Martin

3rd Logan Gorsuch

4th Kyle Gaul

5th Colin Richdale

6th Jeff Rowell

Judge: Ian K MacDonald

Jig

1st Colin Richdale

2nd Kyle Gaul

3rd Jack Martin

4th Logan Gorsuch

5th Ethan DesChamps

6th Peyton Stewart

Judge: David Hilder

Grade 2

Piobaireachd

1st Travis McEachern

2nd Vienna Scheyer

3rd Hannah Focken

4th Sean Underwood

5th Silas Heard

6th Aaron Bergen

Judge: David Hilder

MSR

1st Silas Heard

2nd Aaron Bergen

3rd Sean Underwood

4th Vienna Scheyer

5th Travis McEachern

6th Garrett Bargabos

Judge: Terry Lee

Jig

1st Silas Heard

2nd Travis McEachern

3rd Vienna Scheyer

4th Sean Underwood

5th Aaron Bergen

6th Hannah Focken

Judge: Keith Paton

Grade 3A

Piobaireachd

1st Viet-phi Vo

2nd Trenton McGregor

3rd Keefe McWilliams

4th Samuel Wood

5th Ricky Zhi

6th Jayne Ferlitsch

Judge: John Lee

2/4 March

1st Elsa Wonder

2nd Trenton McGregor

3rd Ricky Zhi

4th Samuel Wood

5th Keefe McWilliams

6th Viet-phi Vo

Judge: Keith Paton

Strathspey & Reel

1st Samuel Wood

2nd Elsa Wonder

3rd Keefe McWilliams

4th Viet-phi Vo

5th Ricky Zhi

6th Gavin Calder

Judge: Shaunna Hilder

Grade 3B

Piobaireachd

1st Matthew Fleek

2nd Asher Yurchak

3rd Andrew Moore

4th Keelan Allen

5th Rhys Class

6th Adrienne Quane

Judge: David Hilder

2/4 March

1st Matthew Fleek

2nd Eden Svangtun

3rd Asher Yurchak

4th Keelan Allen

5th Andrew Moore

6th Ian Scott

Judge: John Sutherland

Strathspey & Reel

1st Matthew Fleek

2nd Eden Svangtun

3rd Maeve Ross

4th Keelan Allen

5th Andrew Moore

6th Adrienne Quane

Judge: Shaunna Hilder

Grade 4

Piobaireachd

1st Carl Wilder

2nd Stuart MacDonald

3rd Noah Pinchbeck

4th Brody Baird

5th Millie Kingston

6th Ilan Moss-Sheth

Judge: John Lee

2/4 March

1st Kathleen Madden

2nd Peter Innes

3rd Mairi Lister

4th Ilan Moss-Sheth

5th Millie Kingston

6th Patrick Sutherland

Judge: John Lee

Strathspey & Reel

1st Ilan Moss-Sheth

2nd Patrick Sutherland

3rd Sara Kozub

4th Peter Innes

5th Carl Wilder

6th Ayden Fitzpatrick

Judge: John Sutherland

Grade 5

2/4 March

1st Liam Borthwick

2nd Annie McKinnon

3rd Logan Lewis

4th Kieran Macdonald

5th Niko Stevens

6th Eli Dick

Judge: Terry Lee

Slow Air

1st Niko Stevens

2nd Liam Borthwick

3rd Tobin Jobes

4th Keenan Clark

5th Quinlan Mitchell

6th Kieran Macdonald

Judge: John Lee

Adult

Piobaireachd

1st Tristan Baird

2nd Brenda Allen

Judge: John Cairns

2/4 March

1st Shalni Prowse

2nd Frank Wimberley

3rd Tristan Baird

4th Brenda Allen

Judge: David Hilder

6/8 March

1st Shalni Prowse

2nd Frank Wimberley

3rd John MacCallum

4th Tristan Baird

5th Brenda Allen

Judge: Colin McWilliams

Beginner

2/4 March

1st Jensen Lee

2nd Oliver Irwin

3rd Liam Anderson

4th Gabrielle Michalenka

5th Jesse Leyes

Judge: David Hilder

Slow Air

1st Jensen Lee

2nd Liam Anderson

3rd Oliver Irwin

4th Jesse Leyes

5th Gabrielle Michalenka

Judge: Keith Paton

CPA B&C-Grade Piobaireachd

1st Edward McIlwaine

2nd Joseph Stewart

3rd Cameron Bonar

4th Zak Read

5th Teddy Krogh

6th Malachi Johannsen

Judge: John Cairns

Solo Drumming

Snare

Open

MSR

1st Megan Millar

2nd Malcolm Fuller

Judges: John Fisher, Eli Fugate

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Megan Millar

2nd Malcolm Fuller

Judges: John Fisher, Eli Fugate

Grade 1

MSR

1st Jayce Edetsberger

2nd Christian Nickerson

3rd Leilani Lucas

Judge: Eli Fugate

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Jayce Edetsberger

2nd Christian Nickerson

3rd Leilani Lucas

Judge: John Fisher

Grade 2

MSR

1st Max Fenwick

2nd Brendan Soh

Judge: Scott Robertson

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Brendan Soh

2nd Max Fenwick

Judge: Eli Fugate

Grade 3

2/4 March

1st Noah Bozic

2nd Madeleine Ferrie

3rd Chessa Ryan

4th Isaiah Dahlstrom

5th Maiya Frick

6th Jaik Suh

Judge: Eli Fugate

6/8 March

1st Madeleine Ferrie

2nd Noah Bozic

3rd Chessa Ryan

4th Maiya Frick

5th Jaik Suh

6th Isaiah Dahlstrom

Judge: John Fisher

Grade 4

2/4 March

1st Nolan Baird

2nd Liz Dunsire

3rd Justin Karwowski

4th Anna Boss

5th Ivy Moore

6th Audrey Brannon

Judge: Eli Fugate

6/8 March

1st Ivy Moore

2nd Liz Dunsire

3rd Shayla MacNeil

4th Nolan Baird

Judge: John Fisher

Beginner

2/4 March

1st Shravan Nataraj

2nd Corbin Clark

3rd Benjamin Zhang

4th Winston Lau

5th Thomas Baird

6th Patrick McLay

Judge: John Fisher

6/8 March

1st Shravan Nataraj

2nd Thomas Baird

3rd Benjamin Zhang

4th Patrick McLay

5th Winston Lau

6th Wayne Lau

Judge: Scott Robertson

Tenor

Open

MSR

1st Harry Justice

2nd Elise Svangtun

Judges: Eli Fugate, John Fisher

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Harry Justice

2nd Elise Svangtun

Judges: Eli Fugate, John Fisher

Intermediate

MSR

1st Frances Nokleby

2nd Rosie Ferrie

3rd Rowan Richdale

Judge: Scott Robertson

6/8 March

1st Frances Nokleby

2nd Rowan Richdale

3rd Rosie Ferrie

Judge: John Fisher

Beginner

2/4 March

1st Lilyane Jacobs