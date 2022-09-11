Subscribers
September 11, 2022

Geoff Ross: the pipes|drums Interview, Part 3

If you are a Highland piper or a pipe band drummer or simply a fan of piping and pipe bands, Geoff Ross has made a profound impact on your life. We can thank him for a flurry on innovations that would bring new levels of stability, tuning and consistency to the world’s most temperamental instrument: […]
To access this content, you must purchase a subscription.

Subscribers

Related

See also
Features
September 08, 2022
Queen Elizabeth II: a gracious and noble friend to pipers and drummers everywhere
Results
September 07, 2022
City of Chicago emerge as the big cheese at Wisconsin Games
Read all in News
Get the Newsletter!
Sign up to receive our most popular stories in your inbox every month.
Thank you, you have successfully subscribed for our newsletter, please check your email

Registration

Forgotten Password?