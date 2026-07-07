Gordon Tuck, 1935-2026

Gordon “Gord” Tuck, the accomplished former pipe-major of the Grade 1 St. Thomas Pipe Band of Ontario, died on July 7, 2026, a few days after his 91st birthday.

Tuck was pipe-major of St. Thomas – later to become Macnish Distillery in a sponsorship agreement – during the 1960s and ’70s, leading the band to several North American Championship titles, a number of United States Pipe Band Championships, and many other competitions throughout Ontario and the United States at a time when Grade 1 was populated with as many as eight Grade 1 bands.

Among the well-known members of St. Thomas/Macnish Distillery are Leading-Drummer Angus Longphee, Pipe-Sergeant Bob Allen, Bruce MacLean and Jim Scott, all of whom enjoyed long careers as leaders and competitors in piping and drumming.

An accomplished product engineer, Gord Tuck was credited by many as the first to work with plastics to create a pipe chanter to accompany the blackwood designs he fashioned, which were used by several top bands in North America, including his own.

After retiring from competing in the early 1980s, Tuck was infrequently seen at the Ontario games and declined invitations to undergo adjudication accreditation or judge at all.

The Music of Gordon Tuck & Friends was compiled and published by Scott’s Highland Services in the 2020s.

We extend our sympathies to Gord Tuck’s family and friends at this sad time.

Scott’s Highland Services kindly provided the text of the introduction to The Music of Gordon Tuck & Friends, with permission to use content here:

Gord was born in 1934 and began his piping lessons with John A. Campbell of Ridgetown, Ontario, at age 10. Music soon became a lasting interest that he has had for more than 70 years.

During this time, he received instruction from the famed piping tutor and piper, George R Duncan, who was originally from Edinburgh but emigrated to Detroit early in his life. It was during Gord’s time with George R. Duncan that he really began to excel in piping, winning many solo prizes throughout the Ontario and Detroit area games circuit. After the day’s success, Gord was well known for breaking out his fiddle and entertaining those who enjoyed the after-game refreshments and camaraderie.

As a boy, Gord played with local area bands and in 1957 was elected pipe-major of the St. Thomas Pipe Band, a job that lasted over 26 years. During Gord’s tenure as pipe-major, he led the band through to Grade 1, winning every band contest and championship on the circuit. It was this success that brought the band sponsorship from Macnish Distillery. The band successfully travelled to Scotland; Pleasanton, California; and Alma, Michigan, on many championship and prize-winning occasions. Also, during this time, he led the band to two of the most musically and much-heralded LP recordings. Gord’s musical influence has impacted many pipers who played under him over the years – some of whom continue to compete, teach, play, and adjudicate to his high standards.

During these years, Gord’s leadership and business acumen saw Gord give his time as a fireman. Latterly, his name was synonymous with successful local businesses, building them from infancy to well-known success. The businesses include: entrepreneur in aluminum siding and windows; concrete and concrete truck sales and service; bagpipe making; and, magazine publishing of the monthly North American Scotsman. Later in Gord’s life, he focused on steam engines and the making of about 50 sets of African blackwood Highland pipes, pipe chanters along with a much-heralded collapsible practice chanter. His products are played throughout the world.

Gord was a family man, married to Audrey Rose Tuck, his much-beloved wife of 63 years, until her passing in 2018. Together they had a son, John (deceased 2025), and two beloved grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Gord’s music touched the lives of so many throughout the years. To recognize his contribution, the London Fire Fighters Pipe Band (formerly the St. Thomas and Macnish Distillery pipe bands) compiled a book of his music.

A correction was made on July 7, 2026: An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that the music collection was published in the 2010s. The typo was corrected.