Gourock sees IDPB edge ScottishPower

Published: May 14, 2017
No comment
(Page 1 of 1)

Gourock, Scotland – May 14, 2017 – Inveraray & District tied ScottishPower, but won on ensemble preference, at the first significant Grade 1 contest of the 2017 Scottish season. ScottishPower came out strong, especially in drumming, which it won, beating Inveraray, which won three major drumming championships in 2016. It was the first event for Johnstone, which was moved up from Grade 2 after the 2016 RSPBA season, but the band was tipped by the Grade 2 Glasgow Skye Association by two judges. The Glasgow Police withdrew from the competition due to officers in the band having to work, and Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia also didn’t compete despite entering. Weather was challenging, with strong wind and showers, but the Grade 1 contest was dry for all bands.

Grade 1
1st Inveraray & District (1,2,2,1) (ens.pref.)
2nd ScottishPower (2,1,1,2)
3rd Johnstone (3,4,4,3)
4th Glasgow Skye Association (Gr2) (4,3,3,4)
Drumming: ScottishPower
Judges: Bob Shaw, Jim Wark (piping; Jim Baxter (drumming); Joe Noble (ensemble)

GET THE MOBILE APP!
The new pipes|drums app offers the same publication with a streamlined experience. Get the latest news optimized for your smartphone.
Download on the App Store

Get it on Google Play
THIS DAY IN HISTORY:
May 15, 1980John MacFadyen Memorial Trust officially started.
TOP STORIES
Articles from the last three months with the highest overall ratings by readers.
  1. The 1987 Iain McLeod p|d Interview
MOST RECENT POST
  • What judges want
    Tue, 18 Apr 2017
    Sitting adjudicating an amateur solo piping competition the other day, I got to thinking again about the competitors, so many of them so anxious and apprehensive. Playing before a judge who’s going to judge your music is a weird t …
Read more »
UPCOMING EVENTS May 18, 2017Prairie Piping InvitationalRegina, SK

May 19, 2017Saskatchewan Highland Gathering and Celtic FestivalVictoria Park, downtown Regina

May 20, 2017British Pipe Band ChampionshipsPaisley, Scotland

June 9, 2017Georgetown Highland GamesGeorgetown Fairgrounds

June 10, 2017UK Pipe Band ChampionshipsBelfast

TIP OF THE DAY
When practicing, take time to listen to your band outside the circle. It helps to analyze the musicality from a different perspective.
Graham Kirkwood, L-D, Niagara Regional Police