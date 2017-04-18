Gourock sees IDPB edge ScottishPower

(Page 1 of 1)

Gourock, Scotland – May 14, 2017 – Inveraray & District tied ScottishPower, but won on ensemble preference, at the first significant Grade 1 contest of the 2017 Scottish season. ScottishPower came out strong, especially in drumming, which it won, beating Inveraray, which won three major drumming championships in 2016. It was the first event for Johnstone, which was moved up from Grade 2 after the 2016 RSPBA season, but the band was tipped by the Grade 2 Glasgow Skye Association by two judges. The Glasgow Police withdrew from the competition due to officers in the band having to work, and Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia also didn’t compete despite entering. Weather was challenging, with strong wind and showers, but the Grade 1 contest was dry for all bands.

Grade 1

1st Inveraray & District (1,2,2,1) (ens.pref.)

2nd ScottishPower (2,1,1,2)

3rd Johnstone (3,4,4,3)

4th Glasgow Skye Association (Gr2) (4,3,3,4)

Drumming: ScottishPower

Judges: Bob Shaw, Jim Wark (piping; Jim Baxter (drumming); Joe Noble (ensemble)