Grade 1 band drummer charged with cancer fraud in Sydney

Fiona Morris, whose bone cancer diagnosis and treatment in 2012 captured the hearts of the pipe band world, has been charged with three counts of “dishonestly gaining a financial advantage by deception” in a court in Sydney, Australia, accused of faking a relapse and claiming nearly AUD$30,000 in sick pay.

Since moving to Australia from Scotland, Morris had been a tenor drummer with the now defunct Grade 1 City of Whitehorse. In Scotland, she was a member of Grade 1 Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia.

During her battle with osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer, Morris galvanized support throughout the piping and drumming world. Fundraisers and concerts were organized, with proceeds going to the Bone Cancer Research Trust in the UK.

Morris was credited in 2013 with raising more than $25,000 for the charity.

According to reports by the Australia Broadcasting Corporation, Morris is alleged to have faked a relapse of her condition in 2017, claiming AUD$27,000 in sick pay and benefits from her job as a nurse at Chris O’Brien Lifehouse, a non-profit cancer treatment centre in Sydney.

