Greig Canning wins big at Blair

Blairgowrie, Scotland – September 3, 2017 – The usual large entry of solo pipers gathered for the annual Blairgowrie & Rattary Highland Games, a more relaxed atmosphere after the Northern Meeting and the weather was warm and dry. Greig Canning of Edinburgh was the overall winner of the Angus Hotel Challenge Shield, and John Dew of Perth, Scotland, took the Jimmie McGregor Memorial Quaich for overall success in the C-Grade events. Lewis Russell of Livingston, Scotland, winner of the MacGregor Memorial at the Argyllshire Gathering, took both firsts and the Region Centre France Cup in the Under-18 events.

As per the instructions of the late Jimmie McGregor, who was the original organizer of the piping at the games, the Open aggregate trophy goes to the competitor with the most points only for those who are graded Premier of A in piobaireachd, plus all in the Open light music.

Open

Piobaireachd (Open Piobaireachd Quaich)

1st James MacHattie, Summerside, Prince Edward Island

2nd Sandy Cameron, Roy Bridge, Scotland

3rd Greig Canning

4th Ed McIlwhaine, Vancouver

Judge: Jack Taylor

March

1st Steven Leask, Glasgow

2nd Greig Canning

3rd Dan Lyden, Maryland

4th Jonathon Simpson, Bo’ness, Scotland

Judges: Douglas Murray, Stuart Samson

Strathspey & Reel

1st Ross Miller

2nd Steven Leask

3rd Sarah Muir, Glasgow

4th Eddie Gaul

Judges: Douglas Murray, Stuart Samson

CPA B-Grade

Piobaireachd

1st Steven Leask

2nd Sarah Muir

3rd William Rowe, New Zealand

4th Ursa Beckford, Maine

5th Ashley McMichael, Belfast

Judges: Patricia Henderson, Colin MacLellan

CPA C-Grade

Piobaireachd

1st Eireann MacKay

2nd Callum Brown, Aboyne, Scotland

3rd John Dew

4th John Cameron

5th Brian Mullhearn

Judges: Euan Anderson, Iain Speirs

March

1st John Dew

2nd Charlie MacDonald

3rd Eireann MacKay

4th John Cameron

Judges: Euan Anderson, Iain Speirs

Strathspey & Reel

1st Dan Nevans

2nd Charlie MacDonald

3rd John Cameron

4th John Dew

Judges: Euan Anderson, Iain Speirs

Under-18

March

1st Lewis Russell

2nd Lachlan Stephen

3rd Matthew Moir

4th Annabel Charlton

Judge: Anne Spalding

Strathspey & Reel

1st Lewis Russell

2nd Lachlan Stephen

3rd Matthew Moir

4th Ryan McCreadie

Judge: Anne Spalding