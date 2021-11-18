Published: November 18, 2021

Harvey Jeffrey, 1930-2021

Harvey Jeffrey

Harvey Jeffrey, an unsung hero of the Ontario piping scene, died on November 6, 2021, in his ninety-second year.

Known as “Sonny” to his friends and family, he was a close friend and confidant of Gordon Tuck, the well-known pipe-major of the Grade 1 St. Thomas / Macnish Distillery Pipe Band, one of the more successful bands of the 1960s and ’70s.

Jeffrey contributed countless hours of voluntary service to teaching many pipers around his native Chatham, Ontario, helping to make the western region of the province a hotbed of quality playing that continues to be felt today.

On behalf of the piping and drumming world, we extend our condolences to Harvey Jeffrey’s family and many friends at this sad time.

