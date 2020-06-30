Hudson emerges tops at online Ohio Games

The Internet – June 27-28, 2020 – The Ohio Scottish Games & Celtic Festival went all online with its solo competitions and in so doing set a record with some 767 separate performances by 241 soloists. As a result, 17 judges had to be secured to assess the two days of online competitions.

In the end, Nick Hudson of Houston was the overall winner in the Open piping category, while Matthew Darmadi, also of Houston, took the top snare drumming prize. Darmadi’s brother, Kevin, was the overall winner in the Amateur Grade 1 piping.

Because of being held online, some contestants competed in more than one competition on the same day. The Ohio contest was reportedly the biggest online solo event yet recorded by a competition sanctioned by the Eastern United States Pipe Band Association.

Solo Piping

Open

Piobaireachd

1st Nick Hudson

2nd Jeremy Freeman, Poughkeepsie, New York

3rd Dan Lyden, Tmonium, Maryland

4th Skip Cleavenger, Bowling Green, Kentucky

5th Sean Patrick Regan, Pittsburgh

6th Maeghan Bielski, Middleboro, Massachusetts

Judge: Calum MacDonald

MSR

1st Dan Lyden

2nd Joe Horwath, Saginaw, Michigan

3rd Nick Hudson

4th Sean Patrick Regan

5th Jeremy Freeman

6th Mary Wallace, Richmond, Virginia

Judge: Craig Munro

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Nick Hudson

2nd Joe Horwath

3rd Dan Lyden

4th Jeremy Freeman

5th Sean Regan

6th Kenneth Liechti

Judge: Steve MacNeil

Grade 1

Piobaireachd

1st Laura Neville

2nd Stuart Marshall

3rd Nathanael Silva

4th Kevin Darmadi

5th Ben Elliott

6th Jerry-Anne Dickel

Judge: Derek Midgley

MSR

1st Kevin Darmadi

2nd Laura Neville

3rd Ben Elliott

4th Stuart Marshall

5th Mark Elliott

6th Jerry Anne Dickel

Judge: Mike Rogers

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Kevin Darmadi

2nd Laura Neville

3rd Stuart Marshall

4th Mike Trenor

5th Ben Elliott

6th Mark Elliott

Judge: Ken Eller

6/8 March

1st Stuart Marshall

2nd Ben Elliott

3rd Kevin Darmadi

4th Laura Neville

5th Gill Mason

6th Jerry-Anne Dickel

Judge: Bob Worrall

Grade 2 Piper of the Day: Katherine Miller

Grade 3 Piper of the Day: Lauren McMillan

Grade 4 Senior Piper of the Day: Casey Buchanan-Smith

Grade 4 Junior Piper of the Day: Logie Johnston

Grade 5 Piper of the Day: Megan Amos

Over 50 Piper of the Day: Gil Mason

Solo Drumming

Snare (all events judged by Graham Brown)

Grade 1 Drummer of the Day: Matthew Darmadi

Grade 2 Drummer of the Day: Andrew McNamara

Grade 3 Drummer of the Day: Caleb Ruddock

Grade 4 Senior Drummer of the Day: Jeremy Downs

Grade 4 Junior Drummer of the Day: Gabriel Armstrong

Grade 5 Drummer of the Day: Allen Workman

Tenor and Bass (all events judged by Andrew Elliott)

Amateur Tenor: Emily Fantastic

Novice Tenor: Haleena Thompson

Amateur Bass: Whitney Hewitt

Novice Bass: Dan Ross