January 19, 2024

Hugh Cameron: the pipes|drums Interview – Part 3

Did you know Hugh Cameron was the piping and drumming world's first full-time dealer of exclusively pipe band percussion instruments? He was also the first full-time teacher of pipe band drumming, and he played a massive role in developing the modern pipe band snare drum. Our must-see / must-read interview continues.
