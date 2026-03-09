Hutton, Arnold and Reid: 2026 Toronto Knockout champions

Brampton, Ontario – March 7, 2026 – Andrew Hutton of Buffalo, New York, Mitchell Arnold from Aurora, Ontario, and John Reid, also of Aurora, were the Professional, A Division and B Division winners, respectively, at the 2026 Toronto Solo Piping Knockout Competition finals, organized by the Toronto Branch of the Pipers & Pipe Band Society of Ontario.

The events were held at the headquarters of the Peel Regional Police on a record-warm day with the deep snow melting outside. Inside, about 60 piping enthusiasts gathered to listen. Each competitor performed a medley comprising whatever they chose to play.

Professional (P-M Archie Dewar Memorial Trophy)

Andrew Hutton

2nd Aidan Bowen

3rd Mike Allegretti

A Division (for Grade 1 or Grade 2 pipers, Ed Neigh Memorial Plaque)

1st Mitchell Arnold

2nd Luke Baltrusaitis

3rd Matthew Parsons

B Division (for Grade 3 and Grade 4 pipers)

1st John Reid

2nd Jack Thomson

3rd Nelson Bendall

Each event was judged by Andrew Berthoff.