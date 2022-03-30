Ian K. and Grant M. win big at Spring World Online Championships
The Internet – March 30, 2022 – The Spring 2022 World Online Piping & Drumming Championships attracted more masses of competitors from all over the world, vying for prizes over a slew of events. Ian K. MacDonald of Whitby, Ontario, was the big solo piping winner, taking the aggregate in the Open/Professional category, while Grant Maxwell of Vancouver won the overall in the Open/Professional snare drumming. Interestingly, the contest held several Hornpipe-only events in the solo piping, allowing contestants to have a crack at that idiom. The competition is organized by BagpipeLessons.com as an independent and unsanctioned event.
Solo Piping
Open/Professional
Piobaireachd
1st James MacHattie, Summerside, Prince Edward Island, “MacNeill of Barra’s March”
2nd Ian K. MacDonald, “Lament for Patrick Og MacCrimmon”
3rd Brendon Eade, New Zealand, “The Rout of the Lowland Captain”
4th John Dew, Perth, Scotland, “The Groat”
5th Aidan Bowen, Pickering, Ontario, “The MacKays’ Banner”
6th Alastair Murray, Pittsburgh, “Lord Lovat’s Lament”
Judge: Stuart Easton
MSR
1st Ian K. MacDonald, “Major Manson’s Farewell to Clachantrushal,” “Piper’s Bonnet,” “John Morrison, Assynt House”
2nd John Dew, “Rothiemurchus,” “Shepherd’s Crook,” “Anne Spalding”
3rd Brendon Eade, “Vice Admiral Sir Roderick MacDonald,” “Tulloch Castle,” “Kildonan”
4th James MacHattie, “David Ross,” “Delvinside,” “Miss Proud”
5th Jack Williamson, Topeka, Kansas, “Allan Dodd’s Farewell to Scotland,” “Atholl Cummers,” “The Cockrel in the Creel”
6th Joshua Hogg, Australia, “The Conundrum,” “Susan MacLeod,” “The Smith of Chilliechassie”
Judge: Alan Bevan
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Ian K. MacDonald “Beverley’s Choice,” “Alex MacDonald”
2nd James MacHattie, “Dunrovin Farm,” “The Gold Ring”
3rd John Dew, “Duncan Johnstone,” “Miss Ida McVarish of Morar”
4th Brendon Eade, “Duncan Johnstone,” “The Judges Dilemma”
5th Scott Garden, “MacInnes’s Fancy,” “Angus Sutherland”
6th Jack Williamson, “Jack Adrift,” “I Laid a Herring in the Saut”
Judge: Bruce Gandy
Colin MacKenzie Memorial Piobaireachd Challenge – for pipers 18 years and younger
1st Seumas Eade, “MacLeod’s Controversy”
2nd Mackenzie Loudon
3rd Megan Brodie
4th Abby Long
Judge: Alan Bevan
Grade 1
Piobaireachd
1st François Kervadec, “The Earl of Seaforth’s Salute”
2nd Stephen Ross
3rd Richard Payn
4th Canaan Strobel
5th Ryan Morrison
6th Calum MacLean
Judge: Brendon Eade
MSR
1st Connor Eckert, “John MacDonald Of Glencoe,” “Susan MacLeod,” “Sandy Cameron”
2nd Sass Bergen
3rd Tristan Mitchell
4th Richard Payn
5th Megan Brodie
6th Eddie Boland The Braes of Castle Grant, Captain Colin Campbell, Major Manson.
Judge: James MacHattie
Hornpipes
1st Connor Eckert, “Aberdeen Romeo,” “College of Piping at Summerside PEI”
2nd Sass Bergen
3rd Brennan Foley
4th Tristan Mitchell
5th Mic Trenor
6th Jürgen Christiansen
Judge: Ian K. MacDonald
Jigs
1st Tristan Mitchell “The Curlew,” “Skye Rovers”
2nd Connor Eckert
3rd Conway Buckle
4th Sass Bergen
5th Eddie Boland
6th Mic Trenor
Judge: Alan Bevan
6/8 March
1st Connor Eckert, “Dr. Ross’s 50th Welcome to the Argyllshire Gathering”
2nd Mic Trenor
3rd Sass Bergen
4th Martha Hall
5th Brennan Foley
6th Iain Jansen
Judge: Colin McWilliams
Grade 2
Piobaireachd
1st Megan Brodie, “Lament for Donald of Laggan”
2nd Marc Warnock
3rd Anthony Kelly
4th Rupert Nielsen
5th Graham Durant-Law
6th Mackenzie Loudon
Judge: Andrew Donlon
MSR
1st Marc Warnock, “John MacDonald’s Welcome to South Uist,” “The Piper’s Bonnet,” “The Sound of Sleat”
2nd Mackenzie Loudon
3rd Megan Brodie
4th Phil Nielsen
5th Graham Brown
6th Graham Durant-Law
Judge: John Dew
Jigs
1st Mackenzie Loudon “Alex Macdonald,” “The Judge’s Dilemma”
2nd Marc Warnock
3rd Megan Brodie
4th Daniel Emery
5th Phil Nielsen
6th Graham Durant-Law
Judge: James MacHattie
Hornpipe
1st Mackenzie Loudon, “Ina MacKenzie”
2nd Seumas Eade
3rd Megan Brodie
4th Marc Warnock
5th Rupert Nielsen
6th Phil Nielsen
Judge: Keith Paton
6/8 March
1st Marc Warnock, “Rab’s Wedding”
2nd Anthony Kelly
3rd Mackenzie Loudon
4th Seumas Eade
5th Graham Durant-Law
6th Phil Nielsen
Judge: Stuart Easton
Grade 3
Piobaireachd
1st Michael McNeil, “Lament for Donald of Laggan”
2nd Abby Long
3rd Ian MacPhail
4th Laura McEwan
5th Tim Riddle
6th Martin Johnson
Judge: Brendon Eade
MSR
1st Abby Long “Southall,” “Monymusk,” “Malcolm Johnstone”
2nd Ian MacPhail
3rd Martin Johnson
4th Amanda Brennan
5th Laura McEwan
6th Ken Maclean
Judge: Colin McWilliams
Hornpipe
1st Kevin Hughes, “Raigmore”
2nd Abby Long
3rd Ken Maclean
4th Martin Johnson
5th Laura McEwan
6th Carolyn MacLeod
Judge: James MacHattie
Jig
1st Abby Long, “James MacLellan’s Favourite”
2nd Ken Maclean
3rd Kevin Hughes
4th Martin Johnson
5th Lillian Prince
6th Steve Coontz
Judge: Ian K. MacDonald
6/8 March
1st Abby Long, “The Dornoch Highland Gathering”
2nd Laura McEwan
3rd Ian MacPhail
4th Vincent Guinnane
5th Martin Johnson
6th Kael Haysom
Judge: John Dew
Grade 4
Piobaireachd
1st Cameron Sharpe, “The MacIntoshes’ Banner”
2nd Michael O. Brandt
3rd Lisa Martin
4th Scott Phillips
5th Bill Stuart
6th Ishan Prasad
Judge: Colin McWilliams
2/4 March
1st Anthony Song, “John McColl’s March to Kilbowie Cottage”
2nd Cameron Sharpe
3rd Adi Moss-Sheth
4th Aubre Scott
5th Rylan Cliff
6th Lisa Martin
Judge: Keith Paton
Strathspey & Reel
1st Anthony Song, “Maggie Cameron,” “The Brown Haired Maid”
2nd Rylan Cliff
3rd Cameron Sharpe
4th Charlie Gregg
5th Adi Moss-Sheth
6th Scott McKinley
Judge: James MacHattie
Jig
1st Anthony Song, “Archie Beag”
2nd Rylan Cliff
3rd Cameron Sharpe
4th Charlie Gregg
5th Scott McKinley
6th Callum Ross
Judge: Jack Williamson
6/8 March
1st Rylan Cliff, “Dornoch Highland Gathering”
2nd Cameron Sharpe
3rd Callum Ross
4th Sean Stewart
5th Tim Riddle
6th Monty Messenger
Judge: Andrew Donlon
Grade 5
Piobaireachd (Ground Only)
1st Patrick Chen, “The Glen is Mine”
2nd Kane Gordon
3rd Joshua Gregory
4th Leo Burns
5th Charles Taylor
6th Alan Sutherland
Judge: Stuart Easton
2/4 March
1st William Nicholls, “Miss Delicia Chisholm”
2nd Patrick Chen
3rd Joshua Gregory
4th Leo Burns
5th Kane Gordon
6th Jadon Han
Judge: Jack Williamson
6/8 March
1st Patrick Chen, “A Hundred Pipers”
2nd Joshua Gregory
3rd Alan Sutherland
4th Charles Taylor
5th Stephen Cady
6th Ann Snow
Judge: Keith Paton
Jig
1st Sean Stewart, “Donald McKillop”
2nd Patrick Chen
3rd Ong Tsz Cong
4th Joshua Gregory
5th Zheng Tong Cheng
6th Danielle Leow
Judge: Brendon Eade
Slow Air
1st Joshua Gregory, “The Mist Covered Mountains”
2nd Sean Stewart
3rd Jan Roberts
4th Alan Sutherland
5th Frank Bantle
6th Megan Carlson
Judge: Ian K. MacDonald
Beginner Piping (practice chanter)
Slow Air
1st Leo Peck, “Scots Wa Hae”
Judge: James MacHattie
3/4 or 4/4 March
1st Rebekah Walker, “Castle Dangerous”
2nd Isla McLean
3rd Todd Schroeder
4th SJ
5th Bryan Wuest
Judge: Jack Williamson
2/4 March
1st Luke Caskey, “The Taking of Beaumont Hamel”
Judge: James MacHattie
6/8 March
1st Todd Schroeder, “Bonnie Dundee”
Judge: Keith Paton
Piobaireachd (Ground Only)
1st Bryan Wuest, “The MacIntoshes’ Banner”
Judge: Alan Bevan
Open
Medley
1st Zyggy Gray “The Road to Passchendaele,” “Miss Ada Crawford,” “Lexy McAskill,” “The Flower of Scotland,” “Old Toasty,” “Staggering”
2nd Graham Durant-Law
3rd Craig McKenzie
4th Laura McEwan
Judge: Keith Paton
P-M Alasdair Gillies Memorial Challenge 2/4 March
21 and older
1st Tristan Mitchell, “Donald Maclellan of Rothesay”
2nd Jürgen Christiansen
3rd Graham Durant-Law
4th Gregory Joseph
5th Carsten Christiansen
6th Vincent Guinnane
Judge: John Dew
18 to 20 years
1st Marc Warnock “The Conundrum”
2nd Rian Warnock
3rd Friedrich Christiansen
4th Kael Haysom
Judge: Alan Bevan
15 to 17 years
1st Connor Eckert “John MacDonald of Glencoe”
2nd Megan Brodie
3rd Seumas Eade
4th Mackenzie Loudon
Judge: Andrew Donlon
13 to 14 years
1st Zyggy Gray “Allan Dodd’s Farewell to Scotland”
2nd Abby Long
3rd Sam Purvis
4th Rylan Cliff
5th Paul Mackay
6th Kane Gordon
Judge: Brendon Eade
12 years or younger
1st Cameron Sharpe “John McColl’s March to Kilbowie Cottage”
2nd Anthony Song
3rd William Nicholls
4th Charlie Gregg
Judge: Jack Williamson
Solo Drumming
Snare
Open/Professional
MSR
1st Alexander Kuldell, “Donald MacLellan,” “Arniston Castle,” “Fiona MacLeod”
2nd Grant Maxwell, “Donald MacLean’s Farewell to Oban,” “Arniston Castle,” “Alick C. MacGregor”
3rd Tyler Boydstun, “The Young Macgregor,” “Shepherd’s Crook,” “Mrs. MacPherson of Inveran”
Judge: Ciaran Mordaunt
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Grant Maxwell, “Debbie Toth’s Hornpipe,” “Callum Magee”
2nd Alexander Kuldell, “Duncan Johnstone,” “Donella Beaton”
Judge: Harold Gillespie
Grade 1
MSR
1st Hollie Chalmers, “Links of Forth,” “Maggie Cameron,” “John MacKechnie”
Judge: Gavin Noade
6/8 March
1st Hollie Chalmers
Judge: Harold Gillespie
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Hollie Chalmers Rhonda Blair The Old Wife of the Milldust
Judge: Ciaran Mordaunt
Grade 2
MSR
1st Cameron W. MacDonald “Highland Wedding,” “Bogan Lochan,” “John MacKechnie”
2nd Patrick Chen
Judge: Ciaran Mordaunt
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Cameron W. MacDonald, “Barry Ewen,” “The Mermaid”
2nd Patrick Chen
3rd Matt Boss
4th Stuart Walker
Judge: Harold Gillespie
6/8 March
1st Patrick Chen, “Meleana’s Wedding”
2nd Matt Boss
3rd Cameron W. MacDonald
Judge: Gavin Noade
Grade 3
MSR
1st Ceana Fleury, “The Young MacGregor,” “Maggie Cameron,” “Willie Murray’s Reel”
2nd Erin Allen
3rd Daniel Liu
4th Stuart Walker
5th Jake Otto
6th Stewart Gibson
Judge: Harold Gillespie
6/8 March
1st Ceana Fleury, “Hot Punch,” “The Rock and the Wee Pickle Tow”
2nd Daniel Liu
3rd Jake Otto
Judge: Ciaran Mordaunt
Jig
1st Erin Allen, “The Curlew”
2nd Ceana Fleury
3rd Christopher Murray
4th Daniel Liu
5th Jake Otto
Judge: Gavin Noade
Grade 4
2/4 March
1st Daniel Liu, “John Macdonald of Glencoe”
2nd Eric Sennett
3rd Christopher Murray
4th Lillian Scott
5th Michael Cox
6th Chloe Ong Jingwen
Judge: Harold Gillespie
Jig
1st Michael Cox Alan McPherson of Mosspark
2nd Daniel Liu Archie Beag
3rd Christopher Murray Brest St Marc, Kesh Jig
6/8 March
1st Daniel Liu, “Kirkwall Bay,” “The Dornoch Highland Gathering,” “Duncan McGilivray, Chief Steward”
2nd Michael Cox
3rd Christopher Murray
4th Christopher Welch
5th Christine Christiansen
Judge: Gavin Noade
Grade 5
2/4 March
1st Brady McCoy “Corriechoillie’s Welcome, “The High Road to Gairloch”
2nd Sam Gordon
3rd Michelle Haysom
4th Michael Cox
5th Joshua Sin
6th Tristan Chong
Judge: Ciaran Mordaunt
4/4 March
1st Michael Cox, “The Children”
2nd Sam Gordon
3rd Michelle Haysom
Judge: Gavin Noade
6/8 March
1st Lillian Scott, “Donald MacLean of Lewis”
2nd Michelle Haysom
3rd Michael Cox
4th Frank Bantle
Judge: Harold Gillespie
Beginner Drum Pad
3/4 March
1st Anna Boss
Judge: Gavin Noade
4/4 March
1st Andrew Bryce
2nd Anna Boss
Judge: Ciaran Mordaunt
2/4 March
1st Anna Boss
Judge: Harold Gillespie
Tenor
Grade 1
MSR
1st Erin McRobbie
2nd Ryan Niksch
3rd Christine Christiansen
Judge: Chris Pollock
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Erin McRobbie
2nd Christine Christiansen
Judge: Sarah Coyle
Grade 2
MSR
1st Erin McRobbie
2nd Ryan Niksch
Judge: Sarah Coyle
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Erin McRobbie
Judge: Chris Pollock
Grade 3
MSR
1st Ryan Niksch
Judge: Chris Pollock
Grade 5
2/4 March
1st Violet Haysom
2nd Guadalupe Aleman
Judge: Sarah Coyle
4/4 March
1st Violet Haysom
2nd Guadalupe Aleman
Judge: Chris Pollock
Beginner (Tabletop/Practice Mallets)
4/4 March
Judge: Sarah Coyle
1st Zuzanna Kowalska
2/4 March
1st Zuzanna Kowalska
Judge: Chris Pollock
Bass
Novice (Grade 4 & 5)
March
1st Nick Haysom
2nd David Beaulieu
Judge: Sarah Coyle
Bands
Pipe Band Style Musical Ensemble
1st Wellington Red Hackle
2nd Wellington Red Hackle
3rd Calgary Highlanders
4th Kevin R. Blandford Memorial
5th East Kilbride
6th Grande Prairie & District
Freestyle Musical Ensemble
1st Wellington Red Hackle
2nd Calgary Highlanders
3rd Johannians
4th Alaska Celtic
5th Celtic B
Duets
1st Nigel Escott & Mackenzie Loudon
2nd Kathryn McEwan & Laura McEwan
Judge: James MacHattie