Ian K. and Grant M. win big at Spring World Online Championships

The Internet – March 30, 2022 – The Spring 2022 World Online Piping & Drumming Championships attracted more masses of competitors from all over the world, vying for prizes over a slew of events. Ian K. MacDonald of Whitby, Ontario, was the big solo piping winner, taking the aggregate in the Open/Professional category, while Grant Maxwell of Vancouver won the overall in the Open/Professional snare drumming. Interestingly, the contest held several Hornpipe-only events in the solo piping, allowing contestants to have a crack at that idiom. The competition is organized by BagpipeLessons.com as an independent and unsanctioned event.

Solo Piping

Open/Professional

Piobaireachd

1st James MacHattie, Summerside, Prince Edward Island, “MacNeill of Barra’s March”

2nd Ian K. MacDonald, “Lament for Patrick Og MacCrimmon”

3rd Brendon Eade, New Zealand, “The Rout of the Lowland Captain”

4th John Dew, Perth, Scotland, “The Groat”

5th Aidan Bowen, Pickering, Ontario, “The MacKays’ Banner”

6th Alastair Murray, Pittsburgh, “Lord Lovat’s Lament”

Judge: Stuart Easton

MSR

1st Ian K. MacDonald, “Major Manson’s Farewell to Clachantrushal,” “Piper’s Bonnet,” “John Morrison, Assynt House”

2nd John Dew, “Rothiemurchus,” “Shepherd’s Crook,” “Anne Spalding”

3rd Brendon Eade, “Vice Admiral Sir Roderick MacDonald,” “Tulloch Castle,” “Kildonan”

4th James MacHattie, “David Ross,” “Delvinside,” “Miss Proud”

5th Jack Williamson, Topeka, Kansas, “Allan Dodd’s Farewell to Scotland,” “Atholl Cummers,” “The Cockrel in the Creel”

6th Joshua Hogg, Australia, “The Conundrum,” “Susan MacLeod,” “The Smith of Chilliechassie”

Judge: Alan Bevan

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Ian K. MacDonald “Beverley’s Choice,” “Alex MacDonald”

2nd James MacHattie, “Dunrovin Farm,” “The Gold Ring”

3rd John Dew, “Duncan Johnstone,” “Miss Ida McVarish of Morar”

4th Brendon Eade, “Duncan Johnstone,” “The Judges Dilemma”

5th Scott Garden, “MacInnes’s Fancy,” “Angus Sutherland”

6th Jack Williamson, “Jack Adrift,” “I Laid a Herring in the Saut”

Judge: Bruce Gandy

Colin MacKenzie Memorial Piobaireachd Challenge – for pipers 18 years and younger

1st Seumas Eade, “MacLeod’s Controversy”

2nd Mackenzie Loudon

3rd Megan Brodie

4th Abby Long

Judge: Alan Bevan

Grade 1

Piobaireachd

1st François Kervadec, “The Earl of Seaforth’s Salute”

2nd Stephen Ross

3rd Richard Payn

4th Canaan Strobel

5th Ryan Morrison

6th Calum MacLean

Judge: Brendon Eade

MSR

1st Connor Eckert, “John MacDonald Of Glencoe,” “Susan MacLeod,” “Sandy Cameron”

2nd Sass Bergen

3rd Tristan Mitchell

4th Richard Payn

5th Megan Brodie

6th Eddie Boland The Braes of Castle Grant, Captain Colin Campbell, Major Manson.

Judge: James MacHattie

Hornpipes

1st Connor Eckert, “Aberdeen Romeo,” “College of Piping at Summerside PEI”

2nd Sass Bergen

3rd Brennan Foley

4th Tristan Mitchell

5th Mic Trenor

6th Jürgen Christiansen

Judge: Ian K. MacDonald

Jigs

1st Tristan Mitchell “The Curlew,” “Skye Rovers”

2nd Connor Eckert

3rd Conway Buckle

4th Sass Bergen

5th Eddie Boland

6th Mic Trenor

Judge: Alan Bevan

6/8 March

1st Connor Eckert, “Dr. Ross’s 50th Welcome to the Argyllshire Gathering”

2nd Mic Trenor

3rd Sass Bergen

4th Martha Hall

5th Brennan Foley

6th Iain Jansen

Judge: Colin McWilliams

Grade 2

Piobaireachd

1st Megan Brodie, “Lament for Donald of Laggan”

2nd Marc Warnock

3rd Anthony Kelly

4th Rupert Nielsen

5th Graham Durant-Law

6th Mackenzie Loudon

Judge: Andrew Donlon

MSR

1st Marc Warnock, “John MacDonald’s Welcome to South Uist,” “The Piper’s Bonnet,” “The Sound of Sleat”

2nd Mackenzie Loudon

3rd Megan Brodie

4th Phil Nielsen

5th Graham Brown

6th Graham Durant-Law

Judge: John Dew

Jigs

1st Mackenzie Loudon “Alex Macdonald,” “The Judge’s Dilemma”

2nd Marc Warnock

3rd Megan Brodie

4th Daniel Emery

5th Phil Nielsen

6th Graham Durant-Law

Judge: James MacHattie

Hornpipe

1st Mackenzie Loudon, “Ina MacKenzie”

2nd Seumas Eade

3rd Megan Brodie

4th Marc Warnock

5th Rupert Nielsen

6th Phil Nielsen

Judge: Keith Paton

6/8 March

1st Marc Warnock, “Rab’s Wedding”

2nd Anthony Kelly

3rd Mackenzie Loudon

4th Seumas Eade

5th Graham Durant-Law

6th Phil Nielsen

Judge: Stuart Easton

Grade 3

Piobaireachd

1st Michael McNeil, “Lament for Donald of Laggan”

2nd Abby Long

3rd Ian MacPhail

4th Laura McEwan

5th Tim Riddle

6th Martin Johnson

Judge: Brendon Eade

MSR

1st Abby Long “Southall,” “Monymusk,” “Malcolm Johnstone”

2nd Ian MacPhail

3rd Martin Johnson

4th Amanda Brennan

5th Laura McEwan

6th Ken Maclean

Judge: Colin McWilliams

Hornpipe

1st Kevin Hughes, “Raigmore”

2nd Abby Long

3rd Ken Maclean

4th Martin Johnson

5th Laura McEwan

6th Carolyn MacLeod

Judge: James MacHattie

Jig

1st Abby Long, “James MacLellan’s Favourite”

2nd Ken Maclean

3rd Kevin Hughes

4th Martin Johnson

5th Lillian Prince

6th Steve Coontz

Judge: Ian K. MacDonald

6/8 March

1st Abby Long, “The Dornoch Highland Gathering”

2nd Laura McEwan

3rd Ian MacPhail

4th Vincent Guinnane

5th Martin Johnson

6th Kael Haysom

Judge: John Dew

Grade 4

Piobaireachd

1st Cameron Sharpe, “The MacIntoshes’ Banner”

2nd Michael O. Brandt

3rd Lisa Martin

4th Scott Phillips

5th Bill Stuart

6th Ishan Prasad

Judge: Colin McWilliams

2/4 March

1st Anthony Song, “John McColl’s March to Kilbowie Cottage”

2nd Cameron Sharpe

3rd Adi Moss-Sheth

4th Aubre Scott

5th Rylan Cliff

6th Lisa Martin

Judge: Keith Paton

Strathspey & Reel

1st Anthony Song, “Maggie Cameron,” “The Brown Haired Maid”

2nd Rylan Cliff

3rd Cameron Sharpe

4th Charlie Gregg

5th Adi Moss-Sheth

6th Scott McKinley

Judge: James MacHattie

Jig

1st Anthony Song, “Archie Beag”

2nd Rylan Cliff

3rd Cameron Sharpe

4th Charlie Gregg

5th Scott McKinley

6th Callum Ross

Judge: Jack Williamson

6/8 March

1st Rylan Cliff, “Dornoch Highland Gathering”

2nd Cameron Sharpe

3rd Callum Ross

4th Sean Stewart

5th Tim Riddle

6th Monty Messenger

Judge: Andrew Donlon

Grade 5

Piobaireachd (Ground Only)

1st Patrick Chen, “The Glen is Mine”

2nd Kane Gordon

3rd Joshua Gregory

4th Leo Burns

5th Charles Taylor

6th Alan Sutherland

Judge: Stuart Easton

2/4 March

1st William Nicholls, “Miss Delicia Chisholm”

2nd Patrick Chen

3rd Joshua Gregory

4th Leo Burns

5th Kane Gordon

6th Jadon Han

Judge: Jack Williamson

6/8 March

1st Patrick Chen, “A Hundred Pipers”

2nd Joshua Gregory

3rd Alan Sutherland

4th Charles Taylor

5th Stephen Cady

6th Ann Snow

Judge: Keith Paton

Jig

1st Sean Stewart, “Donald McKillop”

2nd Patrick Chen

3rd Ong Tsz Cong

4th Joshua Gregory

5th Zheng Tong Cheng

6th Danielle Leow

Judge: Brendon Eade

Slow Air

1st Joshua Gregory, “The Mist Covered Mountains”

2nd Sean Stewart

3rd Jan Roberts

4th Alan Sutherland

5th Frank Bantle

6th Megan Carlson

Judge: Ian K. MacDonald

Beginner Piping (practice chanter)

Slow Air

1st Leo Peck, “Scots Wa Hae”

Judge: James MacHattie

3/4 or 4/4 March

1st Rebekah Walker, “Castle Dangerous”

2nd Isla McLean

3rd Todd Schroeder

4th SJ

5th Bryan Wuest

Judge: Jack Williamson

2/4 March

1st Luke Caskey, “The Taking of Beaumont Hamel”

Judge: James MacHattie

6/8 March

1st Todd Schroeder, “Bonnie Dundee”

Judge: Keith Paton

Piobaireachd (Ground Only)

1st Bryan Wuest, “The MacIntoshes’ Banner”

Judge: Alan Bevan

Open

Medley

1st Zyggy Gray “The Road to Passchendaele,” “Miss Ada Crawford,” “Lexy McAskill,” “The Flower of Scotland,” “Old Toasty,” “Staggering”

2nd Graham Durant-Law

3rd Craig McKenzie

4th Laura McEwan

Judge: Keith Paton

P-M Alasdair Gillies Memorial Challenge 2/4 March

21 and older

1st Tristan Mitchell, “Donald Maclellan of Rothesay”

2nd Jürgen Christiansen

3rd Graham Durant-Law

4th Gregory Joseph

5th Carsten Christiansen

6th Vincent Guinnane

Judge: John Dew

18 to 20 years

1st Marc Warnock “The Conundrum”

2nd Rian Warnock

3rd Friedrich Christiansen

4th Kael Haysom

Judge: Alan Bevan

15 to 17 years

1st Connor Eckert “John MacDonald of Glencoe”

2nd Megan Brodie

3rd Seumas Eade

4th Mackenzie Loudon

Judge: Andrew Donlon

13 to 14 years

1st Zyggy Gray “Allan Dodd’s Farewell to Scotland”

2nd Abby Long

3rd Sam Purvis

4th Rylan Cliff

5th Paul Mackay

6th Kane Gordon

Judge: Brendon Eade

12 years or younger

1st Cameron Sharpe “John McColl’s March to Kilbowie Cottage”

2nd Anthony Song

3rd William Nicholls

4th Charlie Gregg

Judge: Jack Williamson

Solo Drumming

Snare

Open/Professional

MSR

1st Alexander Kuldell, “Donald MacLellan,” “Arniston Castle,” “Fiona MacLeod”

2nd Grant Maxwell, “Donald MacLean’s Farewell to Oban,” “Arniston Castle,” “Alick C. MacGregor”

3rd Tyler Boydstun, “The Young Macgregor,” “Shepherd’s Crook,” “Mrs. MacPherson of Inveran”

Judge: Ciaran Mordaunt

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Grant Maxwell, “Debbie Toth’s Hornpipe,” “Callum Magee”

2nd Alexander Kuldell, “Duncan Johnstone,” “Donella Beaton”

Judge: Harold Gillespie

Grade 1

MSR

1st Hollie Chalmers, “Links of Forth,” “Maggie Cameron,” “John MacKechnie”

Judge: Gavin Noade

6/8 March

1st Hollie Chalmers

Judge: Harold Gillespie

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Hollie Chalmers Rhonda Blair The Old Wife of the Milldust

Judge: Ciaran Mordaunt

Grade 2

MSR

1st Cameron W. MacDonald “Highland Wedding,” “Bogan Lochan,” “John MacKechnie”

2nd Patrick Chen

Judge: Ciaran Mordaunt

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Cameron W. MacDonald, “Barry Ewen,” “The Mermaid”

2nd Patrick Chen

3rd Matt Boss

4th Stuart Walker

Judge: Harold Gillespie

6/8 March

1st Patrick Chen, “Meleana’s Wedding”

2nd Matt Boss

3rd Cameron W. MacDonald

Judge: Gavin Noade

Grade 3

MSR

1st Ceana Fleury, “The Young MacGregor,” “Maggie Cameron,” “Willie Murray’s Reel”

2nd Erin Allen

3rd Daniel Liu

4th Stuart Walker

5th Jake Otto

6th Stewart Gibson

Judge: Harold Gillespie

6/8 March

1st Ceana Fleury, “Hot Punch,” “The Rock and the Wee Pickle Tow”

2nd Daniel Liu

3rd Jake Otto

Judge: Ciaran Mordaunt

Jig

1st Erin Allen, “The Curlew”

2nd Ceana Fleury

3rd Christopher Murray

4th Daniel Liu

5th Jake Otto

Judge: Gavin Noade

Grade 4

2/4 March

1st Daniel Liu, “John Macdonald of Glencoe”

2nd Eric Sennett

3rd Christopher Murray

4th Lillian Scott

5th Michael Cox

6th Chloe Ong Jingwen

Judge: Harold Gillespie

Jig

1st Michael Cox Alan McPherson of Mosspark

2nd Daniel Liu Archie Beag

3rd Christopher Murray Brest St Marc, Kesh Jig

6/8 March

1st Daniel Liu, “Kirkwall Bay,” “The Dornoch Highland Gathering,” “Duncan McGilivray, Chief Steward”

2nd Michael Cox

3rd Christopher Murray

4th Christopher Welch

5th Christine Christiansen

Judge: Gavin Noade

Grade 5

2/4 March

1st Brady McCoy “Corriechoillie’s Welcome, “The High Road to Gairloch”

2nd Sam Gordon

3rd Michelle Haysom

4th Michael Cox

5th Joshua Sin

6th Tristan Chong

Judge: Ciaran Mordaunt

4/4 March

1st Michael Cox, “The Children”

2nd Sam Gordon

3rd Michelle Haysom

Judge: Gavin Noade

6/8 March

1st Lillian Scott, “Donald MacLean of Lewis”

2nd Michelle Haysom

3rd Michael Cox

4th Frank Bantle

Judge: Harold Gillespie

Beginner Drum Pad

3/4 March

1st Anna Boss

Judge: Gavin Noade

4/4 March

1st Andrew Bryce

2nd Anna Boss

Judge: Ciaran Mordaunt

2/4 March

1st Anna Boss

Judge: Harold Gillespie

Tenor

Grade 1

MSR

1st Erin McRobbie

2nd Ryan Niksch

3rd Christine Christiansen

Judge: Chris Pollock

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Erin McRobbie

2nd Christine Christiansen

Judge: Sarah Coyle

Grade 2

MSR

1st Erin McRobbie

2nd Ryan Niksch

Judge: Sarah Coyle

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Erin McRobbie

Judge: Chris Pollock

Grade 3

MSR

1st Ryan Niksch

Judge: Chris Pollock

Grade 5

2/4 March

1st Violet Haysom

2nd Guadalupe Aleman

Judge: Sarah Coyle

4/4 March

1st Violet Haysom

2nd Guadalupe Aleman

Judge: Chris Pollock

Beginner (Tabletop/Practice Mallets)

4/4 March

Judge: Sarah Coyle

1st Zuzanna Kowalska

2/4 March

1st Zuzanna Kowalska

Judge: Chris Pollock

Bass

Novice (Grade 4 & 5)

March

1st Nick Haysom

2nd David Beaulieu

Judge: Sarah Coyle

Bands

Pipe Band Style Musical Ensemble

1st Wellington Red Hackle

2nd Wellington Red Hackle

3rd Calgary Highlanders

4th Kevin R. Blandford Memorial

5th East Kilbride

6th Grande Prairie & District

Freestyle Musical Ensemble

1st Wellington Red Hackle

2nd Calgary Highlanders

3rd Johannians

4th Alaska Celtic

5th Celtic B

Duets

1st Nigel Escott & Mackenzie Loudon

2nd Kathryn McEwan & Laura McEwan

Judge: James MacHattie