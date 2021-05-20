Ian K. MacDonald takes big prize at Spring 2021 Online Piping & Drumming Championships

The Internet – May 20, 2021 – The Spring 2021 Online Piping & Drumming Championships attracted an entry of more than 200 contestants competing in myriad events, each submitting recorded videos to be assessed over several days by a large panel of judges.

Ian K. MacDonald of Whitby, Ontario, was the overall winner in the Professional solo piping, taking two first prizes in the three events.

The competition is organized by BagpipeLessons.com, and the competition once again published all performance recording and scoresheets, and used data to create all manner of special awards. The series of events have established a world standard for online competitions since 2011 when the first online contest was held.

“My goal was to give pipers and drummers an opportunity to come together to perform, compete, and participate in something fun, positive, and challenging during a time when all of the world’s in person events have been cancelled,” said Jori Chisholm, organizer of the event and owner of BagpipeLessons.com. “My hope was to be able to give back to the piping and pipe band community that has given me so much. It has been wonderful to see all of the competitors putting up their videos in the online competitions. The feedback I’ve received from participants and their parents has been very positive heartwarming.

“Players are so overwhelmingly grateful for the chance to be a part of the online competitions. I started the world’s first online piping competition back in 2011, and brought it back last year when we really needed it. The complete published record gives an ongoing educational component to the competition. The growing library of videos, tune lists, placings, and judges comments are a valuable resource for players and organizations — reference recordings for learning, adjudicator training, grading committees, etc. I hope other competitions will follow my lead on publishing everything for all to see.”

Full results can be found here.

Solo Piping

Professional

Piobaireachd

1st Ian K. MacDonald, Whitby, Ontario, “Lament for MacLeod of Colbeck”

2nd John Dew, Perth, Scotland, “The Rout of the Lowland Captain”

3rd Brendon Eade, New Zealand, “Too Long In This Condition”

4th James MacHattie, Summerside, Prince Edward Island, “The Old Men of the Shells” #1

5th Ryan Murray,”The Park Piobaireachd” #2

6th Gordon Barclay, “Lament for MacSwan of Roaig”

Judge: Chris Armstrong

MSR

1st Calum Brown, Aberdeen, Scotland, “Major Manson at Clachantrushal,” “Susan MacLeod,” “Stornaway Castle”

2nd Jack Williamson, Topeka, Kansas, “Major Manson at Clachantrushal,” “Susan MacLeod,” “John Morrison, Assynt House”

3rd James MacHattie “The Knightswood Ceilidh,” “Delvinside,” “The Angler”

4th Brendon Eade, “John MacDonald of Glencoe,” “Blackley of Hillsdale,” “Kildonan”

5th John Dew, “Compliments to the Teaching of Willie McCallum,” “The Falls of Forsyth,” “The Rejected Suitor”

6th Fraser Allison, “Major Manson at Clachantrushal,” “Maggie Cameron,” “The Rejected Suitor”

Judge: Callum Beaumont

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Ian K. MacDonald, “Beverly’s Choice,” “John Patterson’s Mare”

2nd Jack Williamson, “Mary Anne of Garradh-Na-Mona,” “The Skylark’s Ascension”

3rd James MacHattie, “Duncan Johnstone,” “The Hen’s March”

4th John Dew, “The Lochearnhead Tug-of-War Disaster,” “Dr. Alexander MacAskill of Bernera, Harris”

5th Calum Brown, “Bobby Cuthbertson,” “Donella Beaton”

6th Brendon Eade “P-M George Allan,” “Donald McLennan’s Tuning Phrase”

Judge: Greg Wilson

P-M Alasdair Gillies Memorial Challenge 2/4 March (21 and older)

1st Gord Wallace, “Glenfinnan Highland Gathering”

2nd Raquel MacFarlane, “The Taking of Beaumont Hamel”

3rd Scott Phillips, “The Braes of Castle Grant”

4th Alistair MacKay, “Donald MacLean’s Farewell to Oban”

5th Lindsay Hunter, “The Lochabar Gathering”

6th Evan MacK, “Mrs. MacDonald of Uig”

P-M Alasdair Gillies Memorial Challenge 2/4 March (18 to 20 years)

1st Aaron Gray, “Craig ‘n’ Darroch”

2nd Margaret Hill, “The Clan MacColl”

3rd Jack Lang, “Arthur Bignold of Lochrosque”

4th Parker Brooke, “Muir Of Ord”

5th Friedrich Christiansen, “John MacDonald of Glencoe”

6th Jürgen Christiansen, “Hugh Kennedy, BSc, MA”

Judge: Matt Wilson

P-M Alasdair Gillies Memorial Challenge 2/4 March (15 to 17 years)

1st Bobby Allen Mrs John MaCall.

2nd Mackenzie Loudon John MacDonald’s Welcome to South Uist

3rd Seumas Eade Donald Maclean’s Farewell to Oban

4th Reece Doherty Major Manson Farewell to Clachantrusal

5th George Panagiotou Glen Caladh Castle

6th Calum Dunbar Invergordon’s Welcome to Queen Elizabeth II

Judge: David Hilder

P-M Alasdair Gillies Memorial Challenge 2/4 March (13 to 14 years)

1st Malachi Johannsen The Glenfinnan Highland Gathering

2nd Orin Weiss The Taking of Beaumont Hamel

3rd Grace Barnes Donald Maclean’s Farewell to Oban

4th Sam Purvis The Knightswood Celeidh

Judge: Shaunna Hilder

P-M Alasdair Gillies Memorial Challenge 2/4 March (12 years or younger)

1st Colin Forrest Kantara El Arish

2nd Grace Kelman Millbank Cottage

3rd Rory Menzies Craigendarroch

4th Charlie Mack Captain Norman Orr-Ewing

5th Lewis Stewart Craig-n-darroch

6th Callum Ross Mrs MacDonald of Dunach

Judge: Richard Parkes

Solo Drumming

Snare

MSR

1st Adam McCollum Donald MacLellan of Rothesay, Dora MacLeod, Mrs MacPherson of Inveran

2nd Alex Kuldell Donald MacLellan of Rothesay, Ariston Castle, Fiona MacLeod

Judge: Gordon Parkes

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Alex Kuldell Duncan Johnson, Donella Beaton

2nd Adam McCollum The Three Devils, Alex MacDonald

Judge: Duncan Millar

Grade 1

MSR

1st Gary Wray Highland Wedding, Cameronian Rant,” Major Manson”

2nd Connor J S Higgs Argyllshire Gathering, Blair Drummond, Brown Haired Maid

3rd Tyler Boydstun Alan Dodds Farewell to Scotland, Bogan Lochan, Pretty Marion

4th Matt Biggs Highland Wedding, Caledonian Society of London, Mrs Macpherson of Inveran

5th Lee Smith Clan McRae Society , Arniston Castle, and Electric Chopsticks

Judge: Gordon Parkes

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Tyler Boydstun Lucy Cassidy, Bronnies Blue Brozzie

2nd Matt Biggs Rowd’s Hornpipe, Troy’s Wedding

3rd Connor Higgs Sandpiper, Last tango in Harris

Judge: Ciaran Mordaunt

6/8 March

1st Matt Biggs Duncan McGillivray Chief Steward

2nd Connor J S Higgs Bill Boyle

Judge: Harold Gillespie

Tenor

Grade 1

MSR

1st Andrea Jackson Hugh Kennedy, Shepherd’s Crook, MacAlister’s Dirk

2nd Christine Christiansen Hugh Kennedy, Susan MacLeod, Mrs. MacPherson of Inveran

Judge: Blake Schmidt

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Andrea Jackson Nova Scotia Nightcrawler, The Gold Ring

2nd Christine Christiansen Sandy’s New Chanter, The Jig of Slurs

Judge: Nicola Cairns

Pipe Band Style Musical Ensemble

1st South Park & District Pipe Band Teribus, Flett From Flotta, Jack’s Welcome Home, Drunken Duncan

2nd Banana Pinata Band At Long Last and Dawning of the Day

3rd JackDylanHarrison Scotland the Brave, Rowan Tree

4th Firefighters Highland Guard of Naperville Rowan Tree, Loch Ruan, Dark Lowers the Night, Schiehallion

5th Johannians Pipes & Drums Atholl and Breadalbane Gathering, Keel Row, Jimmy Ward’s, La Boum and Kalabakan.

6th Alaska Celtic Pipes & Drums The Siege of Delhi, Captain Colin Campbell, Alick C. MacGregor

Judges: Richard Parkes, David Hilder, Gordon Parkes, Blake Schmidt

Freestyle Musical Ensemble

1st Cockaleekie Achmelvich

2nd Alaska Celtic Pipes & Drums Killicrankie, The Panda, Paddy Carey, She Moved Through the Fair, The Fiddler’s Joy, The Famous Ballymote, Kalabakan (Borneo)

Judges: Terry Lee, Matthew Welch, Gavin Noade, Nicola Cairns