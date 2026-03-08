International Women’s Day 2026: Kirsty Duncan gave voice to gain change

Kirsty Duncan, the accomplished Canadian scientist, politician, teacher and champion for the Scottish arts, passed away on January 26, 2026, at the age of 59.

Her love for everything Scottish came from her family and love of the culture. Her mother, Helen, was an avid piper with the Toronto Girls Pipe Band. Born in Etobicoke, Ontario, on October 31, 1966, Kirsty Duncan began piping as a teenager in the 1970s, and was a member of the Town of Newmarket Pipe Band.

While she didn’t continue with the pipes, she was an enthusiastic supporter for women and girls in the piping and drumming community, a role model for pipers, drummers and Highland dancers across Canada. She was often seen at Highland games in Ontario, supporting piping, drumming and dancing competitors, and was the Honourary Chieftain for the Georgetown Highland Games in 2016.

Piping and dancing were a huge part of Kirsty Duncan’s life, and she took every opportunity to promote Scottish heritage and help educate others. In her role as a Member of Parliament and a Minister with several portfolios, she was a consistent advocate for the Scottish arts in Ottawa.

In the last three years of her life, she was determined to become fluent in Gaelic and studied at Sabhal Mòr Ostaig on the Isle of Skye.

We are indebted to the well-known piper, teacher and adjudicator Glenna Mackay-Johnstone for providing this thoughtful and heartfelt tribute to her lifelong friend.

By Glenna Mackay-Johnstone

On this International Women’s Day, we reflect and celebrate the strength, resilience, and achievements of women. For International Women’s Day 2026, the theme “Give to Gain” encourages a mindset of generosity, collaboration, and action to accelerate gender equality. The aim “Give Voice to Gain Change” reminds us of the incredible power of the human voice. It is when women are heard and valued for their contributions that the playing field begins to level.

Kirsty Duncan, a trailblazer for women, passed away on January 26, 2026. She decided many years ago to create change by daring to speak. Her motto was, “Impossible is a Dare.” Among her many contributions, Kirsty used her voice to guide students, lead an expedition, offer expert advice to the government, and advocate for those without a voice.

Kirsty understood the power of the voice. She was aware that collective voices could create change, and sometimes all it took was the courage to be the first to speak. Kirsty remained passionate about the causes that were close to her heart. In 2024, she published her book: The Exclusion Effect: How the Sciences Discourage Girls & Women and What to Do About It.

“She lived by her motto: ‘Impossible is a Dare,’ and her tenacity was contagious.”

One of the book’s key themes is “The Exclusion Effect,” the lack of role models and mentorship for women in science. It was important to Kirsty to be visible to women and to serve as a leader they could see and relate to. Throughout her life, whether in sports, dance, academics, arts, and/or politics, she encouraged women and girls to follow their dreams and to push the envelope. She lived by her motto: ‘Impossible is a Dare,’ and her tenacity was contagious.

Kirsty gave women a voice, where they thought they did not have one. She created spaces where women felt safe, confident, and empowered to express their perspectives, beliefs, and values. Through her actions, she has helped shape a more inclusive and better future for all.

Kirsty always approached life with curiosity and kindness. Regardless of where she was, she put a lot of thought into decision-making. In the last months of her life, she continued to plan and work toward getting stronger and conquering her disease. She never faltered and was tenacious to the end.

On International Women’s Day, rules from Kirsty Duncan that we can and should live by:

Approach life with curiosity and kindness

Stay true to yourself

Your voice is your instrument

Don’t be afraid to speak loudly

Tenacity is a gift; use it to your advantage, and

Use your passion to fuel what is important.

Kirsty’s goal was always to level the playing field, and she has passed the torch. We have a responsibility to dare to do the impossible, continue her work, and help create a better future.

Glenna Mackay-Johnstone was a lifelong friend of Kirsty Duncan. Also from Etobicoke, Ontario, Mackay Johnstone was a Professional-grade solo competitor and a member of the Grade 1 78th Fraser Highlanders under Pipe-Major Bill Livingstone. Mackay-Johnstone now serves as an accredited PPBSO judge and has volunteered for the association in various roles throughout her life, including years as the chair of its Music Committee. Her children, Colin and Kayleigh, are also gifted pipers. Glenna Mackay-Johnstone lives in Aurora, Ontario.