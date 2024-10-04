Islay Spalding’s kilt pins create a distinctive style for pipers and drummers

In the 15 years since she started her business, Islay Spalding’s bespoke kilt pins have become one of piping and drumming’s true style differentiators. In a sea of uniform similarity, her unique, custom and often quirky designs have set kilt-wearers apart with a small yet subtly distinct statement of their individuality.

From a fledgling one-person operation set up in the garage of her home in Broughty Ferry, Scotland, to a professional workshop in Dundee’s Double Door Studios for fellow artisans, Islay Spalding Kilt Pins & Contemporary Jewellery Design‘ pieces today can be spotted on discerning kilt and tartan skirt-wearers worldwide.

Spalding’s kilt pins and other jewelry have been for sale at the Burrell Collection in Glasgow and the National Gallery in Edinburgh, and her customers include celebrities like, most recently, the Emmy, BAFTA and Tony Award-winning Alan Cumming, as well as numerous well-known pipers, drummers and pipe bands.

See the slideshow below for a few of Islay Spalding’s favourite pieces:

Spalding’s work was part of the Association of Contemporary Jewellery’s exhibition earlier this year. Two kilt pins were acquired in 2023 by the National Museum of Scotland and one by the Aberdeen Art Gallery.

Our 2008 profile piece introduced the piping and drumming world to Islay Spalding and some of her first kilt pin designs. She’s still a stalwart member of MacKenzie Caledonian, one of the world’s longest-running civilian pipe bands, the only band she’s ever played with. She’s not simply a member but the Grade 3 band’s leading-drummer.

Islay, the daughter of piping legend Anne Spalding, grew up immersed in the pipe band scene. She understands the nuance and subtleties of both the art of pipe banding and Highland dress. She comes at her craft with a sympathetic and canny eye, fashioning pieces that are always distinct and creative, and now, after 15 years, in an unmistakable Islay Spalding style.

She’s also proudly Scottish. The fact that the kilt pin and the kilt are indigenous to Auld Scotia is not lost on her. Her designs contribute to Scotland’s heritage and traditions while pushing them in a creatively modern direction.

We spoke with Islay Spalding about her business, design process and some of her favourite pieces so far:

Disclosure: The editor of pipes|drums is an early and repeat Islay Spalding Kilt Pins customer and has always paid full price for commissioned pieces.

What do you think? Your thoughts via our Comments feature below are always welcome.