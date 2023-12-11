Jack Lee’s BagpipeMusic.com exceeds 9,000 tunes and 300 piobaireachds (video)

Everyone knows British Columbia’s Jack Lee as the greatest competing Canadian piper in history, the original and current pipe-sergeant of the Grade 1 six-time World Champion Simon Fraser University, and a teacher and judge in demand worldwide.

But he’s been dutifully transcribing and recording piobaireachd and light music for decades. What started as a relatively small BagpipeMusic.com has ballooned to an astonishing 9,000 pieces of light music and 300 piobaireachds.

How in the world does he find the time and energy to do this while also keeping up with his many students and his Lee & Sons Bagpipes business, making pipe bags, reeds and instruments?

pipes|drums needed to find out. Ever gracious and accommodating, he found 15 minutes in his frenetic day to discuss his massive labour of love.

