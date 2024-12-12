Jennifer Hutcheon: the pipes|drums Interview – Part 2

We continue with Part 2 of Jennifer Hutcheon: the pipes|drums Interview. Among many other topics, she discusses being the first female to compete with a Grade 1 band when she joined Red Hackle under Pipe-Major John Weatherston and Lead-Drummer Wilson Young. The band was on the cusp of winning the World Championship, and in 1972 gained the then Scottish Pipe Band Association’s Grade 1 Champion of Champion title.