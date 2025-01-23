Subscribers
January 23, 2025

Jennifer Hutcheon: the pipes|drums Interview – Part 4

In Part 4, Hutcheon goes back to discuss her earliest days with Polkemmet Colliery under Pipe-Major Johnny Barnes and Pipe-Major Robert Mathieson in the 1980s, followed by one year (1987) under the legendary Ronnie Lawrie, and in 1988 as pipe-sergeant with Pipe-Major Davey Barnes. Polkemmet would win major championships and come second in the World’s before Hutcheon departed for, once again, Shotts & Dykehead, now led by Mathieson and Lead-Drummer Jim Kilpatrick.

