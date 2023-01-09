Subscribers
January 09, 2023

Jim Sim: the pipes|drums Interview – Part 4

We conclude the pipes|drums Interview with Jim Sim, one of the most influential and important figures in United States pipe band history. As the leading-drummer of Chicago’s Midlothian Scottish for nearly four decades, president of the Midwest Pipe Band Association since 2010, and much sought-after judge and teacher, Sim’s impact on piping and drumming in […]
