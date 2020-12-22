Published: December 22, 2020

Reinventing associations: three presidents ponder the pandemic – Part 2 (video)

By any account, 2020 was the most challenging ever for piping and drumming associations worldwide, and 2021 is certain to present its share of difficulties. Organizations that have reacted over the last 10 months to keep their members engaged and informed, trying new things and testing ideas, are in far better shape than if they were to simply wait out the pandemic.

The second and final part of our interview with the presidents of three of the more effective piping and drumming collectives in the Northern Hemisphere – the British Columbia Pipers Association, the Eastern United States Pipe Band Association, and the Midwest Pipe Band Association – can explain a lot, as Graham Davidson, Jim Dillahey and Jim Sim discuss how embracing change could help prepare for an uncertain future.

These are volunteer roles that take an inordinate amount of commitment and time. More often than not, those who step up to help associations are unthanked.

We thank each of them for the time that they took to share their thoughts and for their dedication to furthering the piping and drumming arts.

 

