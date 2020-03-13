BCPA Annual Gathering, PPBSO Indoor Games latest to fall to COVID-19

Following directives from provincial authorities on gatherings of more than 250 people, the British Columbia Pipers Association and the Pipers & Pipe Band Society of Ontario have postponed and cancelled their Annual Gathering and Toronto Indoor Games, respectively.

Both indoor events had been scheduled for the April 10-11 Easter weekend.

BCPA President Rob MacNeil said, “Late yesterday, because of a directive from the BC Minister of Health directing all event organizers to cancel any gathering larger than 250 people effective immediately, BCPA has regretfully cancelled the Annual Gathering on April 10 & 11 at North Delta Secondary School. BCPA is holding two online meetings of Annual Gathering major stakeholders to discuss and gain opinions on whether to reschedule the Annual Gathering to a weekend in September or not conduct the event at all in 2020.”

PPBSO Toronto Branch head Ellen Mole said, “We’ve had to cancel the Toronto Indoor Games due to the Covid-19 situation. Refunds of entry fees will be issued as soon as possible. We’re sad that this has happened, but it seems it’s the current way of the world.”

The announcements are the latest of many coming from the piping and drumming in response the worldwide public health crisis presented by the coronavirus pandemic.