Joe Rennix, 1959-2019

George “Joe” Rennix, the former pipe-major of the Grade 1 Clan MacFarlane Pipe Band of St. Catharines, Ontario, died on July 15, 2019, at the age of 60, after a long bout with cancer.

Rennix emigrated to Ontario from Scotland in the early 1980s. He started as a tenor drummer with the Uddingston Boys Brigade, eventually turning to the pipes. He was a member of the the Grade 1 Polkemmet Colliery Pipe Band of Whitburn, Scotland, under Pipe-Major Johnny Barnes.

Upon arrival in the St. Catharines area, he joined Clan MacFarlane under Pipe-Major Ken Eller, and, in the late 1980s he was made pipe-major in circumstances that were outlined in a group interview in 2014 with former members of the band.

Under Rennix, Clan MacFarlane competed several times at the World Pipe Band Championships and was a consistent prize-winner on the Ontario circuit.

Rennix led Clan MacFarlane until giving way to the late Lindsay Kirkwood in 1992. He was with “The Clan” when it ceased operations after merging with the Toronto Metro Police Pipe Band, and eventually left that band and piping in general, seen only occasionally at Ontario area games.

On behalf of the piping and drumming world, we extend our sympathies to Joe Rennix’s family and friends at this sad time.

There will be a reception at Morse & Son Funeral Home, 5917 Main St., Niagara Falls, Ontario, on July 21, 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm, and a celebration of Joe Rennix’s life at the same location on Monday, July 22, at 10:30 am. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society are requested to be made in his memory.

