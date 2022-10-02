Johnston, Liddell big winners at Capt. John Memorial
Edinburgh – September 30, 2022 – The annual Captain John A. MacLellan Memorial Solo Piping Competition returned and saw Finlay Johnston of Glasgow win the Premier Grade Piobaireachd Medal and, along with it, an invitation to the separately run Captain John MacLellan Medal Competition-Recital. Sarah Muir of Irvine, Scotland, took the overall in the A-Grade events. The competition is run by the Army School of Bagpipe Music and Highland Drumming.
Premier
Piobaireachd
1st Finlay Johnston
2nd Iain Speirs, Edinburgh
3rd Callum Beaumont, Dollar, Scotland
4th Stuart Liddell, Inveraray, Scotland
5th Glenn Brown, Glasgow
MSR
1st Stuart Liddell
2nd Calum Beaumont
3rd Iain Speirs
4th Glenn Brown
5th Finlay Johnston
A-Grade
Piobaireachd
1st Sarah Muir
2nd Steven Leask, Irvine, Scotland
3rd Cameron MacDougall, Nigg, Scotland
4th Innes Smith, Bridge of Allan, Scotland
5th Andrew Donlon, Washington, DC
MSR
1st Steven Gray
2nd Matt Wilson, Dollar, Scotland
3rd Greig Canning, Kirkcaldy, Scotland
4th Ashley McMichael, Northern Irleland
5th Peter MacGregor
B-Grade
Piobaireachd
1st Jamie Elder, Auchtermuchty, Scotland
2nd John Dew, Perth, Scotland
3rd Bradley Parker
4th Brodie Watson-Massey, Edinburgh
5th Callum Wynd
MSR
1st Andrew Ferguson
2nd Ross Miller
3rd Callum Wynd
4th Angus Macphee
5th Andrew Donlon
C-Grade
Piobaireachd
1st Bobby Allen
2nd Cameron May
3rd James McPetrie
4th Christopher McLeish
5th Bruce Erskine
MSR
1st Ross Conner
2nd Bobby Allen
3rd Ryan Cupples-Menendez
4th Cameron May
5th John McElmurry
Open Hornpipe & Jig
1st Matt Wilson
2nd Bobby Allen
3rd Sarah Muir
4th Stuart Liddell
5th Calum Brown
