Johnston, Liddell big winners at Capt. John Memorial

Edinburgh – September 30, 2022 – The annual Captain John A. MacLellan Memorial Solo Piping Competition returned and saw Finlay Johnston of Glasgow win the Premier Grade Piobaireachd Medal and, along with it, an invitation to the separately run Captain John MacLellan Medal Competition-Recital. Sarah Muir of Irvine, Scotland, took the overall in the A-Grade events. The competition is run by the Army School of Bagpipe Music and Highland Drumming.

Premier

Piobaireachd

1st Finlay Johnston

2nd Iain Speirs, Edinburgh

3rd Callum Beaumont, Dollar, Scotland

4th Stuart Liddell, Inveraray, Scotland

5th Glenn Brown, Glasgow

MSR

1st Stuart Liddell

2nd Calum Beaumont

3rd Iain Speirs

4th Glenn Brown

5th Finlay Johnston

A-Grade

Piobaireachd

1st Sarah Muir

2nd Steven Leask, Irvine, Scotland

3rd Cameron MacDougall, Nigg, Scotland

4th Innes Smith, Bridge of Allan, Scotland

5th Andrew Donlon, Washington, DC

MSR

1st Steven Gray

2nd Matt Wilson, Dollar, Scotland

3rd Greig Canning, Kirkcaldy, Scotland

4th Ashley McMichael, Northern Irleland

5th Peter MacGregor

B-Grade

Piobaireachd

1st Jamie Elder, Auchtermuchty, Scotland

2nd John Dew, Perth, Scotland

3rd Bradley Parker

4th Brodie Watson-Massey, Edinburgh

5th Callum Wynd

MSR

1st Andrew Ferguson

2nd Ross Miller

3rd Callum Wynd

4th Angus Macphee

5th Andrew Donlon

C-Grade

Piobaireachd

1st Bobby Allen

2nd Cameron May

3rd James McPetrie

4th Christopher McLeish

5th Bruce Erskine

MSR

1st Ross Conner

2nd Bobby Allen

3rd Ryan Cupples-Menendez

4th Cameron May

5th John McElmurry

Open Hornpipe & Jig

1st Matt Wilson

2nd Bobby Allen

3rd Sarah Muir

4th Stuart Liddell

5th Calum Brown