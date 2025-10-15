Johnstone Grade 1 disbands; UK scene now only six at the top

The Grade 1 Johnstone Pipe Band of Johnstone, Scotland, has dissolved. The decision, collectively made by the band’s members, comes less than a week after Grade 1 Closkelt of Northern Ireland elected to disband, rather than continue to pursue the arduous task of building up enough members and quality to compete against far larger and successful bands in the top grade.

Johnstone Pipe-Major Donald Mackay shared the exclusive news with pipes|drums, saying, “This is the email I was hoping I would never have to send.”

Mackay took the pipe-major post in 2022, following Keith Bowes Jr. Mackay said that the organization’s Grade 3A band is now the focus and that he will step back from Johnstone to weigh his options with other bands.

Mackay thanked the members of the band “for their professionalism and contributions over the years. It was an opportunity to reflect on our shared achievements and acknowledge the challenges we have encountered. This decision to formally dissolve the Grade 1 band was the result of a combination of challenges, most notably the inability to appoint a suitable individual to the position of leading-drummer.”

The Johnstone Pipe Band was started in 1943. Its competitive zenith came in 2016, when it was promoted to Grade 1 after consecutive Grade 2 wins at the World Championships in 2015 and 2016. But after moving to Grade 1, the band continually struggled to mount a serious threat to more established bands in the top grades at major Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association championships. Johnstone placed thirteenth out of 14 bands in Grade 1 at the 2025 World Championships.

The dissolution of Johnstone reduces the world’s total number of Grade 1 bands to 16:

78th Fraser Highlanders (Canada)

78th Highlanders (Halifax Citadel) (Canada)

Auckland & District (New Zealand)

Canterbury Caledonian (New Zealand)

Field Marshal Montgomery (Northern Ireland)

Hawthorn (Australia)

Inveraray & District (Scotland)

Manawatu Scottish (New Zealand)

Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia (Scotland)

Police Scotland & Federation (Scotland)

Police Scotland Fife (Scotland)

Ravara (Northern Ireland)

ScottishPower (Scotland)

Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia (Scotland)

Simon Fraser University (Canada)

St. Laurence O’Toole (Ireland)

St. Thomas Alumni (USA)

“On behalf of the organization, I extend my thanks to all past and present members, supporters and sponsors, and we wish everyone all the very best in their future endeavours,” Mackay added.

In late September, Mackay wrote an impassioned article about Johnstone in what turned out to be a last-ditch effort to attract a lead-drummer and more members.

In its first post-season regrading announcement, the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association did not upgrade any Grade 2 bands. Some had expected the UK’s Glasgow Skye Association and Uddingston to be promoted after successful 2025 seasons.

The Eastern United States Pipe Band Association has not yet announced its grading decisions. There is speculation that City of Dunedin (Florida) and Ulster Scottish could be promoted to Grade 1.