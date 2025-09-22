The future of Johnstone’s Grade 1 band

By Pipe-Major Donald Mackay

As another season draws to a close, I have been reflecting on a challenging and promising year for Johnstone Pipe Band’s Grade 1 outfit.

One of my biggest frustrations was that we never quite managed to field our full complement of players at any contest. This sometimes gave the impression of a numbers crisis, but in truth, the situation was more complex.

Illness, changes in work commitments, and even the disruption caused by President Trump’s and other VIP visits to Scotland meant we always missed some key players. These were unavoidable circumstances rather than a reflection of the band’s strength.

At the end of the season, our leading-drummer stepped down, and filling that position has now become the pressing issue. Finding a suitable successor has proven difficult, and we are under no illusions about the importance of getting this appointment right. It is a role of enormous significance that will undoubtedly shape the balance and future of the band.

I remain confident that the right candidate will allow us to move forward with renewed purpose and stability.

Despite the setbacks, there is much to be positive about. Our pipe corps is in excellent shape, with a potential squad of 26 members and more auditions scheduled in the coming weeks. The sound, consistency and enthusiasm within the ranks give me great confidence for the years ahead.

While challenges have tested us, they have also strengthened our resolve and reminded us of what we can achieve together.

On a personal level, the 2026 season will be particularly significant. It will be the first time my twins, who recently graduated from the Renfrewshire Schools Pipe Band (part of our invaluable feeder system), will join me in the Grade 1 circle. Seeing them progress into Johnstone’s top flight is a proud family moment and a reminder of the strength of our youth development, something that the band is equally proud of.

This past year has tested me in ways I had not anticipated, but it has also left me feeling optimistic. As the curtain has drawn on the 2025 season, I want to thank every player, supporter, and friend of the band for their efforts and encouragement throughout the year. While challenges have tested us, they have also strengthened our resolve and reminded us of what we can achieve together.

Ultimately, everything now hinges on appointing the right Leading Drummer. It is the key to unlocking our full potential and ensuring that Johnstone Pipe Band’s Grade 1 can move forward with confidence, strength and ambition.

Donald Mackay is one of the world’s most successful pipers. As pipe-major of Grade 1 Johnstone, he manages a top-flight band and the organization’s distinguished teaching program. Before joining Johnstone, he was pipe-sergeant for several years with ther Grade 1 ScottishPower and, before then, pipe-major of the Strathclyde/Glasgow Police, leading the band to European and Cowal Championships titles in 2006 and a Scottish Championship win in 2007. A pupil of the great John D. Burgess, he enjoyed a distinguished solo career before committing himslef to his family, professional life and band.

