Knichel, Cruz, Edetsberger, Keith Highlanders win top trophies at resurrected Portland Games

Hillsboro, Oregon – June 6, 2026 – The Portland Highland Games returned after a year’s hiatus with a new date and venue at the Washington County Fairgrounds, with a large crowd in attendance.

Zephan Knichel, Lynwood, Washington, endured the heavy morning rain to win the aggregate Open solo piping, and Alonso Cruz and Jayce Edetsberger shared the overall trophy in the Grade 1 amateur solo snare drumming, the top contested snare event.

The Keith Highlanders were the aggregate winners in Grade 4, the highest contested band category in the afternoon, when the rain gave way to overcast but dry conditions.

Our thanks to the British Columbia Pipers’ Association for once again diligently and proactively sharing results, information and photos with us.

Grade 2

Medley

Cascadia

Judges: John Toohey, Alex MacIntyre (piping); Duncan Millar (drumming); Hugh Armstrong (ensemble)

MSR

Cascadia

Judges: Hugh Armstrong, Alex MacIntyre (piping); Duncan Millar (drumming); John Toohey (ensemble)

Grade 3

Medley

Portland Metro

Judges: John Toohey, Alex MacIntyre (piping); Duncan Millar (drumming); Hugh Armstrong (ensemble)

MSR

Portland Metro

Judges: Hugh Armstrong, Alex MacIntyre (piping); Duncan Millar (drumming); John Toohey (ensemble)

Grade 4

Overall

1st Keith Highlanders

2nd Northwest Junior

3rd Portland Metro Youth

4th Cascadia 4

5th Clan MacLeay

Medley

1st Northwest Junior (2,2,1,1)

2nd Keith Highlanders (1,1,2,2)

3rd Cascadia 4 (3,3,3,3)

4th Portland Metro Youth (4,4,4,4)

5th Clan MacLeay (5,5,5,5)

Judges: John Toohey, Alex MacIntyre (piping); Duncan Millar (drumming); Hugh Armstrong (ensemble)

MSR

1st Keith Highlanders (2,1,2,1)

2nd Northwest Junior (3,3,1,2)

3rd Portland Metro Youth (1,2,4,3)

4th Cascadia 4 (4,4,3,4)

Judges: Hugh Armstrong, Alex MacIntyre (piping); Duncan Millar (drumming); John Toohey (ensemble)

Grade 5

Overall

1st Tacoma Scots

2nd Clan MacLeay

Quick March Set

1st Tacoma Scots (2,2,1,1)

2nd Clan MacLeay (1,1,2,2)

Judges: John Toohey, Alex MacIntyre (piping); Duncan Millar (drumming); Hugh Armstrong (ensemble)

Solo Piping

Open

Piobaireachd

1st Zephan Knichel

2nd Cameron Bonar

3rd Zak Read

4th Micah Babinski

Judge: Alex MacIntyre

MSR

1st Zephan Knichel

2nd Cameron Bonar

3rd Zak Read

4th Micah Babinski

Judge: Dan Diessner

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Cameron Bonar

2nd Zephan Knichel

3rd Zak Read

4th Micah Babinski

Judge: Hugh Armstrong

Grade 1

Piobaireachd

1st Colin Richdale

2nd Kyle Gaul

3rd Adi Moss-Sheth

4th Malachi Wonder

5th Jon Scott

Judge: Dan Diessner

MSR

1st Colin Richdale

2nd Adi Moss-Sheth

3rd Kyle Gaul

4th Jon Scott

5th Malachi Wonder

Judge: Hugh Armstrong

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Kyle Gaul

2nd Colin Richdale

3rd Malachi Wonder

4th Adi Moss-Sheth

5th Jon Scott

Judge: Keith Paton

pipes | drums Do you have competition results to share with the piping and drumming world? We’re not mind-readers, so feel free to send them by email or Messenger, along with details on who judged and a photo or two, and we’ll do the rest. We appreciate your help!

Grade 2

Piobaireachd

1st Travis McEachern

2nd Garrett Bargabos

3rd Vienna Scheyer

4th Tyler Coleman

5th Sean Underwood

6th Andrew Burns

Judge: Hugh Armstrong

MSR

1st Travis McEachern

2nd Tyler Coleman

3rd Garrett Bargabos

4th Vienna Scheyer

5th Sean Underwood

Judge: Jeff Brewer

Jig

1st Travis McEachern

2nd Vienna Scheyer

3rd Sean Underwood

4th Tyler Coleman

5th Garrett Bargabos

6th Andrew Burns

Judge: Keith Paton

Grade 3

Piobaireachd

1st Truin Tomasetti

2nd Elsa Wonder

3rd Rhys Class

4th Trenton McGregor

5th Duncan MacLeod

6th Matthew Fleek

Judge: John Lee

Strathspey & Reel

1st Matthew Fleek

2nd Truin Tomasetti

3rd Trenton McGregor

4th Rhys Class

5th Seòsamh MacMhaolain-Williamson

6th Gavin Calder

Judge: John Toohey

Jig

1st Matthew Fleek

2nd Gavin Calder

3rd Gunner Hall

4th Ben Lawler

5th Elsa Wonder

6th Keelan Allen

Judge: Keith Paton

Grade 4

Piobaireachd

1st Carl Wilder

2nd Andrew Heuett

3rd Logan Gillespie

4th Ayden Fitzpatrick

5th Ilan Moss-Sheth

6th Stuart MacDonald

Judge: Alex MacIntyre

2/4 March

1st Adelynn Williams

2nd Ayden Fitzpatrick

3rd Ilan Moss-Sheth

4th Flint Yoder

5th Nicholas Hauser

6th Logan Gillespie

Judge: John Toohey

Strathspey & Reel

1st Adelynn Williams

2nd Ayden Fitzpatrick

3rd Patrick Sutherland

4th Oliver Cahill

5th Ilan Moss-Sheth

6th Carl Wilder

Judge: Jeff Brewer

Grade 5

2/4 March

1st Logan Lewis

2nd Caleb Lawler

Judge: John Toohey

Slow Air

1st Caleb Lawler

2nd Logan Lewis

Judge: Dan Diessner

Beginner

2/4 March

Gabrielle Michalenka

Judge: John Toohey

Solo Drumming

Snare

Grade 1

MSR

1st Jayce Edetsberger

2nd Christian Nickerson

3rd Alonso Cruz

Judge: Duncan Millar

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Alonso Cruz

2nd Christian Nickerson

3rd Jayce Edetsberger

Judge: Duncan Millar

Grade 2

MSR

1st Max Fenwick

Judge: Duncan Millar

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Max Fenwick

Judge: Duncan Millar

Grade 3

2/4 March

1st Isaiah Dahlstrom

2nd Colleen Salmi

3rd Samuel Lawler

Judge: Duncan Millar

6/8 March

1st Colleen Salmi

2nd Samuel Lawler

3rd Isaiah Dahlstrom

Judge: Duncan Millar

Grade 4

2/4 March

1st Ivy Moore

2nd Brandon Potter

3rd Jessamy Taylor

4th Liam Baird

Judge: Duncan Millar

6/8 March

1st Ivy Moore

2nd Brandon Potter

Judge: Duncan Millar

Tenor

Open

MSR

Alexis Hagen

Judge: Duncan Millar

Hornpipe & Jig

Alexis Hagen

Judge: Duncan Millar

Beginner

2/4 March

Seth Baird

Judge: Duncan Millar

6/8 March

Seth Baird

Judge: Duncan Millar

Bass

MSR

Liam Baird

Judge: Duncan Millar