Results
August 23, 2025

Zephan Knichel repeats overall success at 2025 Glenisla Games

Cameron Bonar competing at the 2025 Glenisla Highland Games.

Glenisla, Scotland – August 22, 2025 – Winning two firsts and a second in the three senior solo piping events on offer, Zephan Knichel of Lynwood, Washington, successfully kept possession of the overall trophy at the annual Glenisla Highland Games, which he won in 2024. Nine competed in a mix of sun and clouds throughout the dry day.

It is not known if the famously enigmatic Major Gibb participated. In return for using his farmland, the good major, who has no known piping background, traditionally judges the piping events.

2/4 March
1st Ross Miller, Glasgow
2nd Zephan Knichel
3rd Cameron Bonar, Surrey , British Columbia
4th Dan Lyden, Timonium, Maryland
Judges: Murray Henderson, Patricia Henderson

Strathspey & Reel
1st Zephan Knichel
2nd Cameron Bonar
3rd Ross Miller
4th Hector Munroe
Judges: Murray Henderson, Patricia Henderson

Jig
1st Zephan Knichel
2nd Cameron Bonar
3rd Ross Miller
4th Dan Lyden
Judges: Murray Henderson, Patricia Henderson

Related

NO COMMENTS YET

Subscribers

See also
Results
August 17, 2025
Sean McKeown wins the overall solo piping trophy at 2025 Crieff Games
Results
August 16, 2025
Inveraray & District: 2025 World Champions; Inveraray also wins the drumming; Grade 2 goes to Glasgow Skye
Read all in News
Get the Newsletter!
Sign up to receive our most popular stories in your inbox every month.
Thank you, you have successfully subscribed for our newsletter, please check your email

Registration

Forgotten Password?