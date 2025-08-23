Zephan Knichel repeats overall success at 2025 Glenisla Games
Glenisla, Scotland – August 22, 2025 – Winning two firsts and a second in the three senior solo piping events on offer, Zephan Knichel of Lynwood, Washington, successfully kept possession of the overall trophy at the annual Glenisla Highland Games, which he won in 2024. Nine competed in a mix of sun and clouds throughout the dry day.
It is not known if the famously enigmatic Major Gibb participated. In return for using his farmland, the good major, who has no known piping background, traditionally judges the piping events.
2/4 March
1st Ross Miller, Glasgow
2nd Zephan Knichel
3rd Cameron Bonar, Surrey , British Columbia
4th Dan Lyden, Timonium, Maryland
Judges: Murray Henderson, Patricia Henderson
Strathspey & Reel
1st Zephan Knichel
2nd Cameron Bonar
3rd Ross Miller
4th Hector Munroe
Judges: Murray Henderson, Patricia Henderson
Jig
1st Zephan Knichel
2nd Cameron Bonar
3rd Ross Miller
4th Dan Lyden
Judges: Murray Henderson, Patricia Henderson
