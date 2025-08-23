Zephan Knichel repeats overall success at 2025 Glenisla Games

Glenisla, Scotland – August 22, 2025 – Winning two firsts and a second in the three senior solo piping events on offer, Zephan Knichel of Lynwood, Washington, successfully kept possession of the overall trophy at the annual Glenisla Highland Games, which he won in 2024. Nine competed in a mix of sun and clouds throughout the dry day.

It is not known if the famously enigmatic Major Gibb participated. In return for using his farmland, the good major, who has no known piping background, traditionally judges the piping events.

2/4 March

1st Ross Miller, Glasgow

2nd Zephan Knichel

3rd Cameron Bonar, Surrey , British Columbia

4th Dan Lyden, Timonium, Maryland

Judges: Murray Henderson, Patricia Henderson

Strathspey & Reel

1st Zephan Knichel

2nd Cameron Bonar

3rd Ross Miller

4th Hector Munroe

Judges: Murray Henderson, Patricia Henderson

Jig

1st Zephan Knichel

2nd Cameron Bonar

3rd Ross Miller

4th Dan Lyden

Judges: Murray Henderson, Patricia Henderson