Knichel in the nickels at Glenisla Games
Somewhere in Angus, Scotland – August 23, 2024 – Zephan Knichel of Surrey, British Columbia, won two of the three events at the annual Glenisla Highland Games, held in a farmer’s field just off the B951 near Kirriemuir. Knichel played against five others in the Senior solo piping. There was no Piobaireachd event.
The field’s owner, the mysterious Major Gibb, is part of piping folklore. In exchange for using his property, he gets to judge the piping events along with far more qualified people. We’re not kidding.
2/4 Marches
1st Zephan Knichel
2nd Dan Lyden, Timonium, Maryland
3rd Ben McClamrock, Washington, DC
4th Xavier Boderiou, Brittany
Judges: Major Gibb, Patricia Henderson, Murray Henderson
Strathspey & Reel
1st Xavier Boderiou
2nd Zephan Knichel
3rd Seamas Coyne, Glendale, California
4th Ben McCalmrock
Judges: Major Gibb, Patricia Henderson, Murray Henderson
Jigs
1st Zephan Knichel
2nd Xavier Boderiou
3rd Dan Lyden
4th Ben McClamrock
Judges: Major Gibb, Patricia Henderson, Murray Henderson
18 and Younger
2/4 March
1st Maggie McConnochie, New Zealand
2nd Lucas Paterson, Loburn, New Zealand
Strathspey & Reel
1st Lucas Paterson
2nd Maggie McConnochie
