Knichel in the nickels at Glenisla Games

Somewhere in Angus, Scotland – August 23, 2024 – Zephan Knichel of Surrey, British Columbia, won two of the three events at the annual Glenisla Highland Games, held in a farmer’s field just off the B951 near Kirriemuir. Knichel played against five others in the Senior solo piping. There was no Piobaireachd event.

The field’s owner, the mysterious Major Gibb, is part of piping folklore. In exchange for using his property, he gets to judge the piping events along with far more qualified people. We’re not kidding.

2/4 Marches

1st Zephan Knichel

2nd Dan Lyden, Timonium, Maryland

3rd Ben McClamrock, Washington, DC

4th Xavier Boderiou, Brittany

Judges: Major Gibb, Patricia Henderson, Murray Henderson

Strathspey & Reel

1st Xavier Boderiou

2nd Zephan Knichel

3rd Seamas Coyne, Glendale, California

4th Ben McCalmrock

Judges: Major Gibb, Patricia Henderson, Murray Henderson

Jigs

1st Zephan Knichel

2nd Xavier Boderiou

3rd Dan Lyden

4th Ben McClamrock

Judges: Major Gibb, Patricia Henderson, Murray Henderson

18 and Younger

2/4 March

1st Maggie McConnochie, New Zealand

2nd Lucas Paterson, Loburn, New Zealand

Strathspey & Reel

1st Lucas Paterson

2nd Maggie McConnochie