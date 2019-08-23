Glenisla draws only five pipers . . . and Prince Charles

Glenisla, Scotland – August 23, 2019 – The once popular Glenisla Games attracted only five Senior and three Junior solo pipers, despite it being the 150th anniversary of the events. Prince Charles attended and watched the junior piping front a front row seat on the main stage.

As is tradition, “Major Gibb,” perhaps the most interesting man in piping, who allows the games to be held on his property, was also one of the judges, presumably in return for the favour. Also judging all of the events were the considerably more accomplished pipers, Ian Duncan and Murray Henderson.

Jonathon Simpson, the only contestant from Scotland, took three firsts.

March

1st Jonathon Simpson, Falkirk, Scotland

2nd Andrew Lewis, St. Paul, Minnesota

3rd Dan Lyden, Maryland

4th Xavier Bouderiou, Brittany

5th John Cutler, Australia

Strathspey & Reel

1st Jonathon Simpson

2nd Andrew Lewis

3rd Dan Lyden

4th Xavier Bouderiou

5th John Cutler

Jigs

1st Jonathon Simpson

2nd Dan Lyden

3rd Andrew Lewis

4th Xavier Bouderiou

5th John Cutler