Glenisla draws only five pipers . . . and Prince Charles
Glenisla, Scotland – August 23, 2019 – The once popular Glenisla Games attracted only five Senior and three Junior solo pipers, despite it being the 150th anniversary of the events. Prince Charles attended and watched the junior piping front a front row seat on the main stage.
As is tradition, “Major Gibb,” perhaps the most interesting man in piping, who allows the games to be held on his property, was also one of the judges, presumably in return for the favour. Also judging all of the events were the considerably more accomplished pipers, Ian Duncan and Murray Henderson.
Jonathon Simpson, the only contestant from Scotland, took three firsts.
March
1st Jonathon Simpson, Falkirk, Scotland
2nd Andrew Lewis, St. Paul, Minnesota
3rd Dan Lyden, Maryland
4th Xavier Bouderiou, Brittany
5th John Cutler, Australia
Strathspey & Reel
1st Jonathon Simpson
2nd Andrew Lewis
3rd Dan Lyden
4th Xavier Bouderiou
5th John Cutler
Jigs
1st Jonathon Simpson
2nd Dan Lyden
3rd Andrew Lewis
4th Xavier Bouderiou
5th John Cutler