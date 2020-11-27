Published: November 27, 2020

Kennedy, Williamson winners of London C-Grade online solos

The Internet – November 27 2020 – Luke Kennedy of Strathaven, Scotland, and Jack Williamson of Topeka, Kansas, won the Piobaireachd and MSR events, respectively, in the Scottish Piping Society of London’s solo competition for pipers with a C-Grade from the Competing Pipers Association. The event was held for the first time by uploaded recorded video. Contestants had between November 7th and 9th to submit their performances, with judges taking several days to assess them.

There was also a contest open to all amateur pipers and Scottish Piping Society of London members, and Justin Howland of Salt Lake City, Utah, won the Piobaireachd and the March and was second in the Strathspey & Reel and fourth in the 6/8 March.

There were more than 80 entries, and Scottish Piping Society of London President Michael Fitzhenry said at a livestreamed announcement of results on November 27th, “I’d like to take the opportunity to thank all competitors and adjudicators for their continued support, as well as members of the Scottish Piping Society of London committee for their hard work in delivering this event. I’d like to extend a particular note of thanks to Ross Miller of the CPA who was kind enough to share his perspectives, which helped us determine how to deliver the event. We’ll be contacting all competitors for feedback and reviewing this as we consider the potential to run future online events.”

The Scottish Piping Society of London normally holds one of the most important solo piping contests every November, featuring the Bratach Gorm piobaireachd, a qualifying event for the Glenfiddich Championship.

Luke Kennedy

C Grade
Piobaireachd
1st Luke Kennedy, “Lady MacDonald’s Lament”
2nd Scott Armstrong, Auckland, New Zealand, “I Got a Kiss of the King’s Hand”
3rd Andrew MacPhee, “Isabel MacKay”
4th Calum Kaye, Edinburgh, “The Groat”
5th Harris MacLennan, Lasswade, Scotland, “The Edinburgh Piobaireachd”
6th Aidan Bowen, Pickering, Ontario, Canada, “Lament for Donald Duaghal MacKay”
Judges: Andrew Hayes, Dr. Angus MacDonald

MSR
1st Jack Williamson, “The Taking of Beaumont Hamel,” “Caledonian Society of London,” “Ca’ the Ewes”
2nd Josh Chandler, Ottawa, “Donald MacLellan of Rothesay,” “Highland Harry,” “The Smith of Chilliechassie”
3rd Kyle Shead, Selby, Scotland, “The Abercairney Highlanders,” “Tulloch Castle,” “The Little Cascade”
4th David Stulpner, Perth, Australia, “Hugh Kennedy,” “Maggie Cameron,” “Alick C. Macgregor”
5th Peter Skae, New York, “P-M J. McWilliams,” “The Shepherd’s Crook,” “The Sheepwife”
6th Ross Davison, Ottawa, “Inveran,” “Dora MacLeod,” “The Sheepwife”
Judges: Glenn Brown, Gordon McCready

Jack Williamson

Open Amateur
Piobaireachd
1st Justin Howland, “The Big Spree”
2nd Angus Burke, “Hector MacLean’s Warning”
3rd Dane Grant, “The Battle of Auldearn”
4th Robert Wilson, “Lament for Donald of Laggan”
5th Gill Cairns, “Caber Feidh Gu Brath”
Judges: Roddy Livingstone, John Wilson

March
1st Justin Howland
2nd Angus Burke
3rd Maximilian Yeo
4th Andrew Nelson
5th Robert Wilson
Judges: Sarah Muir, Iain Speirs

Strathspey & Reel
1st Andrew Nelson
2nd Justin Howland
3rd Angus Burke
4th Kevin Darmadi
5th Maximilian Yeo
Judges: Sarah Muir, Iain Speirs

6/8 March
1st Angus Burke
2nd Maximilian Yeo
3rd Robert Wilson
4th Justin Howland
5th Scott Long
Judges: Michael Fitzhenry, Andrew Hall

 

