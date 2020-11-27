Kennedy, Williamson winners of London C-Grade online solos

The Internet – November 27 2020 – Luke Kennedy of Strathaven, Scotland, and Jack Williamson of Topeka, Kansas, won the Piobaireachd and MSR events, respectively, in the Scottish Piping Society of London’s solo competition for pipers with a C-Grade from the Competing Pipers Association. The event was held for the first time by uploaded recorded video. Contestants had between November 7th and 9th to submit their performances, with judges taking several days to assess them.

There was also a contest open to all amateur pipers and Scottish Piping Society of London members, and Justin Howland of Salt Lake City, Utah, won the Piobaireachd and the March and was second in the Strathspey & Reel and fourth in the 6/8 March.

There were more than 80 entries, and Scottish Piping Society of London President Michael Fitzhenry said at a livestreamed announcement of results on November 27th, “I’d like to take the opportunity to thank all competitors and adjudicators for their continued support, as well as members of the Scottish Piping Society of London committee for their hard work in delivering this event. I’d like to extend a particular note of thanks to Ross Miller of the CPA who was kind enough to share his perspectives, which helped us determine how to deliver the event. We’ll be contacting all competitors for feedback and reviewing this as we consider the potential to run future online events.”

The Scottish Piping Society of London normally holds one of the most important solo piping contests every November, featuring the Bratach Gorm piobaireachd, a qualifying event for the Glenfiddich Championship.

C Grade

Piobaireachd

1st Luke Kennedy, “Lady MacDonald’s Lament”

2nd Scott Armstrong, Auckland, New Zealand, “I Got a Kiss of the King’s Hand”

3rd Andrew MacPhee, “Isabel MacKay”

4th Calum Kaye, Edinburgh, “The Groat”

5th Harris MacLennan, Lasswade, Scotland, “The Edinburgh Piobaireachd”

6th Aidan Bowen, Pickering, Ontario, Canada, “Lament for Donald Duaghal MacKay”

Judges: Andrew Hayes, Dr. Angus MacDonald

MSR

1st Jack Williamson, “The Taking of Beaumont Hamel,” “Caledonian Society of London,” “Ca’ the Ewes”

2nd Josh Chandler, Ottawa, “Donald MacLellan of Rothesay,” “Highland Harry,” “The Smith of Chilliechassie”

3rd Kyle Shead, Selby, Scotland, “The Abercairney Highlanders,” “Tulloch Castle,” “The Little Cascade”

4th David Stulpner, Perth, Australia, “Hugh Kennedy,” “Maggie Cameron,” “Alick C. Macgregor”

5th Peter Skae, New York, “P-M J. McWilliams,” “The Shepherd’s Crook,” “The Sheepwife”

6th Ross Davison, Ottawa, “Inveran,” “Dora MacLeod,” “The Sheepwife”

Judges: Glenn Brown, Gordon McCready

Open Amateur

Piobaireachd

1st Justin Howland, “The Big Spree”

2nd Angus Burke, “Hector MacLean’s Warning”

3rd Dane Grant, “The Battle of Auldearn”

4th Robert Wilson, “Lament for Donald of Laggan”

5th Gill Cairns, “Caber Feidh Gu Brath”

Judges: Roddy Livingstone, John Wilson

March

1st Justin Howland

2nd Angus Burke

3rd Maximilian Yeo

4th Andrew Nelson

5th Robert Wilson

Judges: Sarah Muir, Iain Speirs

Strathspey & Reel

1st Andrew Nelson

2nd Justin Howland

3rd Angus Burke

4th Kevin Darmadi

5th Maximilian Yeo

Judges: Sarah Muir, Iain Speirs

6/8 March

1st Angus Burke

2nd Maximilian Yeo

3rd Robert Wilson

4th Justin Howland

5th Scott Long

Judges: Michael Fitzhenry, Andrew Hall