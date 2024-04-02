Knichel wins the Cairn, Biggs takes overall Open piping, JRMaxwell returns to competition at BC Annual Gathering

Delta, Brtitish Columbia, Canada – March 29-30, 2024 – Zephan Knichel of Surrey, British Columbia, took to biggest solo piping prize of the British Columbia Pipers Association’s Annual Gathering with his first win of the MacCrimmon Cairn Open Piobaireachd Competition. Joe Biggs was the overall winner of the Open piping. For Knichel, the achievement completed his win of every award available at the event.

Simon Fraser University took eight out of eight firsts in the Grade 1 band events, with Houston’s St. Thomas Alumni making the journey to make it a contest.

The Bevan Family was present with an award commemorating their collective success at the annual gathering over the years. It was specifically noted that all four of the Bevans won the Grade 1 Jig at the annual gathering at some point. Bonnie Bevan (1988), Alan Bevan (1989), Alistair Bevan (2019), and Callum Bevan (2021, 2022). Jack Martin’s grade 1 aggregate gains him an invite to the CLASP World Amateur Champion of Champions Solo Piping Competition 2024. Colin Forrest won the combined BCPA Mini Gathering and Annual Gathering aggregate for grade 1 solo piping winning $600 to travel to the George Sherriff Memorial in Onatrio.

Everything was held at the Seaquam Secondary School.

Bands

Grade 1

Medley

1st Simon Fraser University (1,1,1,1)

2nd St. Thomas Alumni (2,2,2,2)

Judges: James Beaumont, David Hilder (piping); Ian Lawson (drumming); Michael Grey (ensemble)

MSR

1st Simon Fraser University (1,1,1,1)

2nd St. Thomas Alumni (2,2,2,2)

Judges: Alasdair Henderson, Michael Grey (piping); Ian Lawson (drumming); James Beaumont (ensemble)

Grade 2

Medley

1st Cascadia (1,1,1,1)

Judges: James Beaumont, David Hilder (piping); Ian Lawson (drumming); Michael Grey (ensemble)

MSR

1st Cascadia (1,1,1,1)

Judges: Alasdair Henderson, Michael Grey (piping); Ian Lawson (drumming); James Beaumont (ensemble)

Grade 3

MSR

Medley

1st Robert Malcom Memorial 3 (1,1,1,1)

2nd Greighlan Crossing (2,2,4,2)

3rd Vale United Pipe Band (3,3,2,3)

4th Keith Highlanders 3 (4,4,3,4)

Judges: James Beaumont, David Hilder (piping); Ian Lawson (drumming); Michael Grey (ensemble)

MSR

1st Robert Malcom Memorial 3 (1,2,1,2)

2nd Greighlan Crossing (2,1,3,1)

3rd Vale United Pipe Band (3,3,2,3)

4th Keith Highlanders 3 (4,4,4,4)

Judges: Alasdair Henderson, Michael Grey (piping); Ian Lawson (drumming); James Beaumont (ensemble)

Grade 4

Medley

1st Northwest Junior (3,1,1,1)

2nd White Spot (1,3,2,2)

3rd Keith Highlanders 4 (2,5,3,3)

4th Kamloops Pipe Band Society (4,4,5,4)

5th Robert Malcom Memorial 4 (5,2,6,6)

6th Kenmore and District 4 (6,6,4,5)

Judges: Alasdair Henderson, Terry Lee (piping); Ian Lawson (drumming); Michael Grey (ensemble)

MSR

1st Northwest Junior (6,1,1,1)

2nd Kamloops Pipe Band Society (1,2,3,5)

3rd Keith Highlanders 4 (2,3,4,3)

4th Robert Malcom Memorial 4 (3,5,2,6)

5th White Spot (5,4,6,2)

6th Kenmore and District 4 (4,6,5,4)

Judges: Alasdair Henderson, Michael Grey (piping); Ian Lawson (drumming); James Beaumont (ensemble)

Grade 5

Quick Marches Set

1st Kenmore and District 5 (1,1,1,1)

2nd Robert Malcom Memorial 5 (played for comments only)

Judges: Alasdair Henderson, Terry Lee (piping); Ian Lawson (drumming); Michael Grey (ensemble)

Solo Piping

Open

Piobaireachd

1st Zephan Knichel

2nd Austin Diepenhorst

3rd Nick Hudson

4th Jack Lee

5th Alastair Lee

6th Joseph Biggs

Judges: James Beaumont, Alasdair Henderson

MSR

1st Alastair Lee

2nd Joseph Biggs

3rd Nick Hudson

4th Austin Diepenhorst

5th Zephan Knichel

6th Cameron Bonar

Judges: Michael Grey, David Hilder

Jig

1st Joseph Biggs

2nd Nick Hudson

3rd Cameron Bonar

4th Zephan Knichel

5th Joseph Stewart

6th Sandy Adams

Judges: James Beaumont, Shaunna Hilder

CPA B/C Grade Piobaireachd

1st Austin Diepenhorst

2nd Cameron Bonar

3rd Zephan Knichel

4th Joseph Biggs

5th Edward McIlwaine

6th Sandy Adams

Judges: James Beaumont, Alasdair Henderson

Grade 1

Piobaireachd

1st Jack Martin

2nd Adam Blaine

3rd Colin Forrest

4th Ethan DesChamps

5th Ian Minnear

6th Liam Forrest

Judges: Michael Grey, Terry Lee

MSR

1st Connor Eckert

2nd Colin Forrest

3rd Ian Minnear

4th Liam Forrest

5th Ethan DesChamps

6th Adam Blaine

Judges: , Blair Cooper, Colin McWilliams

Jig

1st Liam Forrest

2nd Ian Minnear

3rd Jack Martin

4th Aiden Fowler

5th Colin Richdale

6th Connor Eckert

Judges: Rene Cusson, Alasdair Henderson

Grade 2

Piobaireachd

1st Jon Scott

2nd Evan Jamieson

3rd Brittany Crooks

4th Alexa Boss

5th Grace Barnes

6th Maxwell Rowley

Judge: Rene Cusson

Grade 2

MSR

1st Grace Barnes

2nd Jon Scott

3rd Marcus Range

4th Alexandra Lye

5th Evan Jamieson

6th Maxwell Rowley

Judge: Terry Lee

Jig

1st Grace Barnes

2nd Jon Scott

3rd Evan Jamieson

4th Brent Lowrie

5th Alexa Boss

6th Marcus Range

Judge: Kevin MacLean

Grade 3

Piobaireachd

1st Alex Evans

2nd Sylvia Thiessen

3rd Kevin Maloney

4th Adi Moss-Sheth

5th Jacob Robertson

6th Andrew Moore

Judge: Hugh Armstrong

2/4 March

1st Alex Evans

2nd Adi Moss-Sheth

3rd Sylvia Thiessen

4th Kevin Maloney

5th Andrew Moore

6th Jacob Robertson

Judge: Derek Milloy

Strathspey & Reel

1st Alex Evans

2nd Adi Moss-Sheth

3rd Garrett Bargabos

4th Andrew Moore

5th Jacob Takken

6th Jacob Robertson

Judge: Kevin MacLean

Grade 4

Piobaireachd

1st Eden Svangtun

2nd Gavin Syme

3rd Leeya de Villiers

4th Silas Heard

5th Sean Underwood

6th Keira Maloney

Judge: Hugh Armstrong

2/4 March

1st Gavin Calder

2nd Silas Heard

3rd Keira Maloney

4th Eden Svangtun

5th Keelan Allen

6th Gavin Syme

Judge: James Beaumont

Strathspey & Reel

1st Gavin Calder

2nd Sean Underwood

3rd Eden Svangtun

4th Keelan Allen

5th Leeya de Villiers

6th Silas Heard

Judge: Hugh Armstrong

Grade 5

2/4 March

1st Joe Williamson

2nd Evan Markus

3rd Brody Baird

4th Keefe McWilliams

5th Maeve Ross

6th Zachary Robertson

Judge: Derek Milloy

Slow Air

1st Evan Markus

2nd Kyla de Villiers

3rd Joe Williamson

4th Zachary Robertson

5th Keefe McWilliams

6th Maeve Ross

Judge: Terry Lee

Adult

Piobaireachd

1st Sean Maloney

2nd Cynthia Byrne

3rd Steve Barnes

4th John MacCallum

5th Doug Gardner

Judges: Terry Lee, Michael Grey

2/4 March

1st Cynthia Byrne

2nd Doug Gardner

3rd Steve Barnes

4th Sean Maloney

5th John MacCallum

Judge: Hugh Armstrong

6/8 March

1st Steve Barnes

2nd Doug Gardner

3rd John MacCallum

4th Sean Maloney

5th Cynthia Byrne

Judge: Derek Milloy

Solo Drumming

Snare

MSR

1st Reid Maxwell

Judges: Ian Lawson, Graham Brown

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Reid Maxwell

Judges: Ian Lawson, Graham Brown

Grade 1

MSR

1st Megan Millar

2nd Malcolm Fuller

3rd Sam Linsley

4th Mackenzie Wang

Judge: Ian Lawson

Hornpipe& Jig

1st Malcolm Fuller

2nd Megan Millar

3rd Sam Linsley

4th Mackenzie Wang

Judge: Graham Brown

Grade 2

MSR

1st Erin Allen

2nd Hope Barnes

Judge: Graham Brown

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Hope Barnes

2nd Erin Allen

Judge: Kyle Wallis

Grade 3

2/4 March

1st Keiran Stephan

2nd Max Fenwick

Judge: Kyle Wallis

6/8 March

1st Keiran Stephan

2nd Max Fenwick

Judge: Graham Brown

Grade 4

2/4 March

1st Jayce Edetsberger

2nd Aiden Huston

3rd Noah Bozic

4th Taylor Roy

5th Madeleine Ferrie

6th Samuel Lawler

Judge: Ian Lawson

6/8 march

1st Jayce Edetsberger

2nd Reilly Svangtun

3rd Aiden Huston

4th Madeleine Ferrie

5th Maiya Frick

6th Francois de Villiers

Judge: Kyle Wallis

Tenor

Open

MSR

1st Mitchell Olding

Judges: Ian Lawson, Graham Brown

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Mitchell Olding

Judges: Ian Lawson, Graham Brown

Intermediate

MSR

1st Elise Svangtun

2nd Lindsay MacGregor

Judge: Kyle Wallis

6/8 March

1st Elise Svangtun

2nd Lindsay MacGregor

Judge: Graham Brown

Novice

2/4 March

1st Frances Nokleby

2nd Sierra Ferrell

3rd Arthur Panagiotou

Judge: Kyle Wallis

6/8 March

1st Frances Nokleby

2nd Arthur Panagiotou

Judge: Graham Brown