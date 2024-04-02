Knichel wins the Cairn, Biggs takes overall Open piping, JRMaxwell returns to competition at BC Annual Gathering
Delta, Brtitish Columbia, Canada – March 29-30, 2024 – Zephan Knichel of Surrey, British Columbia, took to biggest solo piping prize of the British Columbia Pipers Association’s Annual Gathering with his first win of the MacCrimmon Cairn Open Piobaireachd Competition. Joe Biggs was the overall winner of the Open piping. For Knichel, the achievement completed his win of every award available at the event.
Simon Fraser University took eight out of eight firsts in the Grade 1 band events, with Houston’s St. Thomas Alumni making the journey to make it a contest.
The Bevan Family was present with an award commemorating their collective success at the annual gathering over the years. It was specifically noted that all four of the Bevans won the Grade 1 Jig at the annual gathering at some point. Bonnie Bevan (1988), Alan Bevan (1989), Alistair Bevan (2019), and Callum Bevan (2021, 2022). Jack Martin’s grade 1 aggregate gains him an invite to the CLASP World Amateur Champion of Champions Solo Piping Competition 2024. Colin Forrest won the combined BCPA Mini Gathering and Annual Gathering aggregate for grade 1 solo piping winning $600 to travel to the George Sherriff Memorial in Onatrio.
Everything was held at the Seaquam Secondary School.
Bands
Grade 1
Medley
1st Simon Fraser University (1,1,1,1)
2nd St. Thomas Alumni (2,2,2,2)
Judges: James Beaumont, David Hilder (piping); Ian Lawson (drumming); Michael Grey (ensemble)
MSR
1st Simon Fraser University (1,1,1,1)
2nd St. Thomas Alumni (2,2,2,2)
Judges: Alasdair Henderson, Michael Grey (piping); Ian Lawson (drumming); James Beaumont (ensemble)
Grade 2
Medley
1st Cascadia (1,1,1,1)
Judges: James Beaumont, David Hilder (piping); Ian Lawson (drumming); Michael Grey (ensemble)
MSR
1st Cascadia (1,1,1,1)
Judges: Alasdair Henderson, Michael Grey (piping); Ian Lawson (drumming); James Beaumont (ensemble)
Grade 3
MSR
Medley
1st Robert Malcom Memorial 3 (1,1,1,1)
2nd Greighlan Crossing (2,2,4,2)
3rd Vale United Pipe Band (3,3,2,3)
4th Keith Highlanders 3 (4,4,3,4)
Judges: James Beaumont, David Hilder (piping); Ian Lawson (drumming); Michael Grey (ensemble)
MSR
1st Robert Malcom Memorial 3 (1,2,1,2)
2nd Greighlan Crossing (2,1,3,1)
3rd Vale United Pipe Band (3,3,2,3)
4th Keith Highlanders 3 (4,4,4,4)
Judges: Alasdair Henderson, Michael Grey (piping); Ian Lawson (drumming); James Beaumont (ensemble)
Grade 4
Medley
1st Northwest Junior (3,1,1,1)
2nd White Spot (1,3,2,2)
3rd Keith Highlanders 4 (2,5,3,3)
4th Kamloops Pipe Band Society (4,4,5,4)
5th Robert Malcom Memorial 4 (5,2,6,6)
6th Kenmore and District 4 (6,6,4,5)
Judges: Alasdair Henderson, Terry Lee (piping); Ian Lawson (drumming); Michael Grey (ensemble)
MSR
1st Northwest Junior (6,1,1,1)
2nd Kamloops Pipe Band Society (1,2,3,5)
3rd Keith Highlanders 4 (2,3,4,3)
4th Robert Malcom Memorial 4 (3,5,2,6)
5th White Spot (5,4,6,2)
6th Kenmore and District 4 (4,6,5,4)
Judges: Alasdair Henderson, Michael Grey (piping); Ian Lawson (drumming); James Beaumont (ensemble)
Grade 5
Quick Marches Set
1st Kenmore and District 5 (1,1,1,1)
2nd Robert Malcom Memorial 5 (played for comments only)
Judges: Alasdair Henderson, Terry Lee (piping); Ian Lawson (drumming); Michael Grey (ensemble)
Solo Piping
Open
Piobaireachd
1st Zephan Knichel
2nd Austin Diepenhorst
3rd Nick Hudson
4th Jack Lee
5th Alastair Lee
6th Joseph Biggs
Judges: James Beaumont, Alasdair Henderson
MSR
1st Alastair Lee
2nd Joseph Biggs
3rd Nick Hudson
4th Austin Diepenhorst
5th Zephan Knichel
6th Cameron Bonar
Judges: Michael Grey, David Hilder
Jig
1st Joseph Biggs
2nd Nick Hudson
3rd Cameron Bonar
4th Zephan Knichel
5th Joseph Stewart
6th Sandy Adams
Judges: James Beaumont, Shaunna Hilder
CPA B/C Grade Piobaireachd
1st Austin Diepenhorst
2nd Cameron Bonar
3rd Zephan Knichel
4th Joseph Biggs
5th Edward McIlwaine
6th Sandy Adams
Judges: James Beaumont, Alasdair Henderson
Grade 1
Piobaireachd
1st Jack Martin
2nd Adam Blaine
3rd Colin Forrest
4th Ethan DesChamps
5th Ian Minnear
6th Liam Forrest
Judges: Michael Grey, Terry Lee
MSR
1st Connor Eckert
2nd Colin Forrest
3rd Ian Minnear
4th Liam Forrest
5th Ethan DesChamps
6th Adam Blaine
Judges: , Blair Cooper, Colin McWilliams
Jig
1st Liam Forrest
2nd Ian Minnear
3rd Jack Martin
4th Aiden Fowler
5th Colin Richdale
6th Connor Eckert
Judges: Rene Cusson, Alasdair Henderson
Grade 2
Piobaireachd
1st Jon Scott
2nd Evan Jamieson
3rd Brittany Crooks
4th Alexa Boss
5th Grace Barnes
6th Maxwell Rowley
Judge: Rene Cusson
Grade 2
MSR
1st Grace Barnes
2nd Jon Scott
3rd Marcus Range
4th Alexandra Lye
5th Evan Jamieson
6th Maxwell Rowley
Judge: Terry Lee
Jig
1st Grace Barnes
2nd Jon Scott
3rd Evan Jamieson
4th Brent Lowrie
5th Alexa Boss
6th Marcus Range
Judge: Kevin MacLean
Grade 3
Piobaireachd
1st Alex Evans
2nd Sylvia Thiessen
3rd Kevin Maloney
4th Adi Moss-Sheth
5th Jacob Robertson
6th Andrew Moore
Judge: Hugh Armstrong
2/4 March
1st Alex Evans
2nd Adi Moss-Sheth
3rd Sylvia Thiessen
4th Kevin Maloney
5th Andrew Moore
6th Jacob Robertson
Judge: Derek Milloy
Strathspey & Reel
1st Alex Evans
2nd Adi Moss-Sheth
3rd Garrett Bargabos
4th Andrew Moore
5th Jacob Takken
6th Jacob Robertson
Judge: Kevin MacLean
Grade 4
Piobaireachd
1st Eden Svangtun
2nd Gavin Syme
3rd Leeya de Villiers
4th Silas Heard
5th Sean Underwood
6th Keira Maloney
Judge: Hugh Armstrong
2/4 March
1st Gavin Calder
2nd Silas Heard
3rd Keira Maloney
4th Eden Svangtun
5th Keelan Allen
6th Gavin Syme
Judge: James Beaumont
Strathspey & Reel
1st Gavin Calder
2nd Sean Underwood
3rd Eden Svangtun
4th Keelan Allen
5th Leeya de Villiers
6th Silas Heard
Judge: Hugh Armstrong
Grade 5
2/4 March
1st Joe Williamson
2nd Evan Markus
3rd Brody Baird
4th Keefe McWilliams
5th Maeve Ross
6th Zachary Robertson
Judge: Derek Milloy
Slow Air
1st Evan Markus
2nd Kyla de Villiers
3rd Joe Williamson
4th Zachary Robertson
5th Keefe McWilliams
6th Maeve Ross
Judge: Terry Lee
Adult
Piobaireachd
1st Sean Maloney
2nd Cynthia Byrne
3rd Steve Barnes
4th John MacCallum
5th Doug Gardner
Judges: Terry Lee, Michael Grey
2/4 March
1st Cynthia Byrne
2nd Doug Gardner
3rd Steve Barnes
4th Sean Maloney
5th John MacCallum
Judge: Hugh Armstrong
6/8 March
1st Steve Barnes
2nd Doug Gardner
3rd John MacCallum
4th Sean Maloney
5th Cynthia Byrne
Judge: Derek Milloy
Solo Drumming
Snare
MSR
1st Reid Maxwell
Judges: Ian Lawson, Graham Brown
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Reid Maxwell
Judges: Ian Lawson, Graham Brown
Grade 1
MSR
1st Megan Millar
2nd Malcolm Fuller
3rd Sam Linsley
4th Mackenzie Wang
Judge: Ian Lawson
Hornpipe& Jig
1st Malcolm Fuller
2nd Megan Millar
3rd Sam Linsley
4th Mackenzie Wang
Judge: Graham Brown
Grade 2
MSR
1st Erin Allen
2nd Hope Barnes
Judge: Graham Brown
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Hope Barnes
2nd Erin Allen
Judge: Kyle Wallis
Grade 3
2/4 March
1st Keiran Stephan
2nd Max Fenwick
Judge: Kyle Wallis
6/8 March
1st Keiran Stephan
2nd Max Fenwick
Judge: Graham Brown
Grade 4
2/4 March
1st Jayce Edetsberger
2nd Aiden Huston
3rd Noah Bozic
4th Taylor Roy
5th Madeleine Ferrie
6th Samuel Lawler
Judge: Ian Lawson
6/8 march
1st Jayce Edetsberger
2nd Reilly Svangtun
3rd Aiden Huston
4th Madeleine Ferrie
5th Maiya Frick
6th Francois de Villiers
Judge: Kyle Wallis
Tenor
Open
MSR
1st Mitchell Olding
Judges: Ian Lawson, Graham Brown
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Mitchell Olding
Judges: Ian Lawson, Graham Brown
Intermediate
MSR
1st Elise Svangtun
2nd Lindsay MacGregor
Judge: Kyle Wallis
6/8 March
1st Elise Svangtun
2nd Lindsay MacGregor
Judge: Graham Brown
Novice
2/4 March
1st Frances Nokleby
2nd Sierra Ferrell
3rd Arthur Panagiotou
Judge: Kyle Wallis
6/8 March
1st Frances Nokleby
2nd Arthur Panagiotou
Judge: Graham Brown
