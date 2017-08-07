Knockout punch: Toronto & Ottawa to align

Published: August 16, 2017
No comment
(Page 1 of 1)

The Ontario and Ottawa branches of the Pipers & Pipe Band Society of Ontario are getting together to align their respective solo piping and drumming winter knockout competitions, with accrued points combined to produce more robust final rounds.

PPBSO Toronto Branch 2017 Amateur A Division Knockout winners.

There will be competitions over the fall and winter of 2017-’18 for both professional and amateur pipers and snare drummers, with the amateur A Division events for those in Grade 1, Grade 2 and “experienced” Grade 3 players. Amateur B Division will be for “less-experienced” Grade 3, Grade 4 and Grade 5 players, and there will be a C Division for beginners.

All told, more than 30 events will be run from September 2017 to March 2018, making the seemingly never-ending Ontario go a lot faster.

Points will be tallied over various rounds in each region, with competitors with the most points from each category invited to compete in a final event. Door prizes and prizes for competitors include music books, tuition for branch workshop events, and gift certificates for piping supplies.

The PPBSO’s Ottawa Branch will host a new amateur piobaireachd competition in February.

Each event includes a recital by a prominent piper or drummer.

 

 

 

VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]
Rating: 0.0/5
VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]
Rating: 0

GET THE MOBILE APP!
The new pipes|drums app offers the same publication with a streamlined experience. Get the latest news optimized for your smartphone.
Download on the App Store

Get it on Google Play
THIS DAY IN HISTORY:
August 16, 1986Strathclyde Police win record 6th straight World Pipe Band Championship, Glasgow.
MOST RECENT POST
  • Maxville memoir
    Mon, 7 Aug 2017
    Aways good to get back to Maxville for the Glengarry Highland Games, despite the usual scramble to get out of town before the holiday weekend traffic hits Toronto. Here are a few stand-out memories taken away from my two days. … C …
Read more »
UPCOMING EVENTS August 18, 2017The Pipers’ Gathering 2017Wisdom House, Litchfield, CT USA

August 18, 2017Glenisla Highland GamesGlenisla Games Field, Glenisla, Scotland

August 19, 2017Lochaber GatheringNevis Centre, An Aird, Fort William, Scotland

August 19, 2017Helmsdale & District Highland GamesCoupar Park, Helmsdale, Scotland

August 19, 2017Kinloch Rannoch Highland GamesWeller Polly Park, Kinloch Rannoch, Scotland

TIP OF THE DAY
Drummers: Determine who inspires you, examine what they do, and try to do it better. Just as importantly, put your own stamp on it. Help the idiom to evolve.
Jon Quigg