Lamond in charge at Airth

Airth, Scotland – July 27, 2019 – While bands were getting pummelled with rain at the Scottish Championships, the solo piping at the Airth Highland Games moved to the dry of a nearby shed. Brian Lamond of Inverkeithing, Scotland, dominated with two firsts and a second.

Piobaireachd (12 competed)

1st Sandy Cameron, “The Red Speckled Bull”

2nd Brian Lamond, “MacKintosh’s Lament”

3rd Greig Wilson, ” Clan Campbell’s Gathering”

4th Ben Mulhearn, “The King’s Taxes”

MSR (nine competed)

1st Brian Lamond

2nd Lachie Dick, Edinburgh

3rd Sandy Cameron

4th Greig Wilson

Hornpipe & Jig (nine competed)

1st Brian Lamond

2nd Sandy Cameron

3rd Lachie Dick

4th Callum Wynd

All events were judged by Roderick Livingstone and Neill Mulvie.