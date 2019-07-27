Published: July 27, 2019

Lamond in charge at Airth

Brian Lamond in a 2018 photo.

Airth, Scotland – July 27, 2019 – While bands were getting pummelled with rain at the Scottish Championships, the solo piping at the Airth Highland Games moved to the dry of a nearby shed. Brian Lamond of Inverkeithing, Scotland, dominated with two firsts and a second.

Piobaireachd (12 competed)
1st Sandy Cameron, “The Red Speckled Bull”
2nd Brian Lamond, “MacKintosh’s Lament”
3rd Greig Wilson, ” Clan Campbell’s Gathering”
4th Ben Mulhearn, “The King’s Taxes”

MSR (nine competed)
1st Brian Lamond
2nd Lachie Dick, Edinburgh
3rd Sandy Cameron
4th Greig Wilson

Hornpipe & Jig (nine competed)
1st Brian Lamond
2nd Sandy Cameron
3rd Lachie Dick
4th Callum Wynd

All events were judged by Roderick Livingstone and Neill Mulvie.

 

