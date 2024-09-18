Lawsuit filed against PPBSO and its directors

Since the beginning decades ago, hallmarks of pipes|drums have been the publication’s independence, our willingness to fight for the rights of pipers and drummers, and our commitment to fair play.

And by “the publication,” I mean me, the editor and publisher, Andrew Berthoff.

For the last nine months, I have been confronted with an ordeal contrived by the Pipers & Pipe Band Society of Ontario and its board of directors to run me out of the organization and damage my reputation.

Despite numerous efforts to devise a solution that would avoid escalation, I had no choice but to file a lawsuit against the PPBSO and its directors.

You may access the publicly available statement of claim here.

The history of piping and drumming associations is littered with association members who have had their members suspended or permanently revoked unfairly. Sadly, with rare exceptions, these individuals (all of whom, like me, have put their heart and soul into their beloved piping and drumming hobby) either didn’t have the energy or the resources to fight the injustices perpetrated upon them.

My hobby is much more than that; it’s an avocation to which I dedicate numerous hours every day. I refuse to allow an association to railroad me out of what I have loved since I was 10, when I first held a practice chanter.

This lawsuit is not only for me. It’s for those in the future who would otherwise be treated similarly unjustly by people abusing their power.

Thank you for reading, and, as always, stay tuned.