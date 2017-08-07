Liddell wins Gillies Challenge

Published: August 10, 2017
Glasgow – August 10, 2017 – The event that helped to inspire the idea of the Piping Live! festival morphed last year from being the Lord Todd Recital Challenge to the Pipe Major Alasdair Gillies Memorial Recital Challenge – a gruelling test of an elite solo piper’s ability to sustain and combine technically mastery and musical creativity.

Pipe-Major Alasdair Gillies Memorial Recital Challenge participants (L-R): Stuart Liddell, Ian K. MacDonald, Angus MacColl and Finlay Johnston, with Stuart McCallum of event sponsors McCallum Bagpipes. [photo courtesy Piping Live!]

A large audience at the Strathclyde Suite at the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall enjoyed extended sets from four virtuoso players: Finlay Johnston, Glasgow; Stuart Liddell, Inveraray, Scotland; Angus MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland; and Ian K. MacDonald, Whitby, Ontario.

It was Liddell who emerged victorious as determined by a group of unidentified judges scattered through the audience who thrilled to the expected exceptional performances.

Each invited contestant had to perform for a maximum of 30 minutes, with tuning, a competition march, strathspey & reel and the ground of a piobaireachd as part of their allotted time. Otherwise they could play whatever they liked.

The event re-emerged after a hiatus to honour the late Alasdair Gillies, a frequent winner of the Lord Todd Challenge.

 

 

 

