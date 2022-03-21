Published: March 21, 2022

Lomond & Clyde sitting out 2022 season

Grade 1 Lomond & Clyde of Glasgow has decided to sit out the 2022 competition season due to a loss of members over the two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A band statements said that they are “short of comfortable numbers to compete,” even though the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association last week announced that Grade 1 bands would be provided dispensation in 2022 to compete with a minimum of eight pipers, three snare drummers and one bass drummer.

As Scotland relaxed pandemic restrictions, the band had been on a heavy recruitment drive. The group had had only the 2019 competition season with new Pipe-Major Don Bradford and Lead-Drummer Gary Corkin, who replaced David Wilton and Allan Craig, respectively. Wilton is now the pipe-major of Grade 1 Police Scotland Fife and Craig had remained with Lomond & Clyde after the move. Lomond & Clyde later announced that Adrian Hoy had taken over as lead-drummer.

There are likely to be only seven competitively active Grade 1 bands based in Scotland in 2022.

Lomond & Clyde is the second Scottish Grade 1 band to say that it will be on hiatus in 2022 as it looks to restore numbers.

Glasgow Skye Association has not made a formal announcement, but remaining representatives have said that the band will not compete in 2022 as it recruits a new pipe-major and lead-drummer after the departures of Ewan Henderson and Arthur Cooke after the 2019 season. Henderson subsequently joined the Glasgow Police Pipe Band, now called Police Scotland & Federation Pipe Band, and Cooke retired from competition.

With Glasgow Skye and Lomond & Clyde on hiatus, there are likely to be only seven competitively active Grade 1 bands based in Scotland in 2022.

Lomond & Clyde have made it known that those interested in joining should contact the band by email.

 

Related

Bradford and Corkin new leaders for Lomond & Clyde
September 26, 2018

David Wilton takes command of Lomond & Clyde
September 16, 2015

Glasgow Police change name to Police Scotland & Federation Pipe Band
July 1, 2021

Glasgow Skye sees departures after leadership search comes up empty
July 9, 2020

 

See also
Happy 80th birthday, Bill Livingstone!
Published on March 19, 2022
Gary Dill, 1954-2022
Published on March 19, 2022
See All Articles
Drummers: Get a handle on your players’ tolerances ASAP – mentally, physically and emotionally – in order to get the most out of them, your rehearsals and your performances.

− Jon Quigg, City of Washington Pipe Band

What are your band practices like right now?

  • Completely in-person.
  • Completely online.
  • Some in-person, some online.
  • My band is still in hiatus.
  • I don't play in a band.
You've already voted today.

March 21, 1859

Angus MacKay drowns in River Nith, near Dumfries.
© 2022 pipes|drums | All Rights Reserved.

Registration

Forgotten Password?