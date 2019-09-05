London 2019 open for entry

It’s hard to believe that the start of the 2020 solo piping season in the northern hemisphere is nearly here, marked by the opening of entries for the 80th annual competitions by the Scottish Piping Society of London in England.

The event, this year on November 1-2, features some of the biggest prizes out there, including the Bratach Gorm and Gillies Cup Open Piobaireachd. The Bratach and the overall championship prize are qualifying events next year’s Glenfiddich Championships, which offers spots for 10 invitees.

The 2019 London competitions are for the first time being held over two days, the Bratach Gorm on the Friday, also shifting to the new London Caledonian Club venue. Organizers also dropped C-Grade and amateur competitions, responding to feedback from competitors that the event had become too crowded.

“The committee took the decision to streamline the 2018 Annual Competition, driven primarily by competitor feedback and the need to ensure the long-term financial sustainability of the event,” said organizer Alison Gilmore. “The 2019 Competition incorporates a number of changes including the move to a new venue, The Caledonian Club, and the decision to run the premier Bratach Gorm competition as a Friday evening event. Consultation with a range of stakeholders has informed the decision that, for the 2019 Competition, there will again be no events for either the C-Grade nor the amateur level.”

The “John Roe Plate” B-Grade Piobaireachd contest is now a qualifying event for the Silver Medals at the Argyllshire Gathering and the Northern Meeting, the first-prize-winner getting a guaranteed spot in the highly-subscribed competitions at Oban and Inverness hat accommodate only 26 contestants.

London has proven popular with non-UK pipers securing lower-cost off-season flights to the UK’s biggest city.

Last year’s winners of the Bratach Gorm and overall championship were Glenn Brown of Glasgow and Callum Beaumont of Linlithgow, Scotland, respectively, each receiving an invitation to the 2019 Glenfiddich.

