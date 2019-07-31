MacColl three-for-four at Arisaig

Arisaig, Scotland – July 31, 2019 – An overcast but dry day was had at the annual Arisaig Highland Games on Scotland’s northwest coast, in sight of the small isles of the Hebrides. Angus D. MacColl of Benderloch, Scotland, won almost everything, and Andrew Lewis of St. Paul, Minnesota, won the Jigs, with a total field of 13 entered.

Piobaireachd

1st Angus D. MacColl, “The Battle of the Pass of Crieff”

2nd James MacKenzie, Lewis, Scotland

3rd Jonathon Simpson, Falkirk, Scotland

4th Andrew Hutton, Ontario

5th Andrew Lewis

Judge: Iain MacFadyen

March

1st Angus D. MacColl

2nd Callum Wynd, Glasgow

3rd Jonathon Simpson

4th James MacKenzie

Judge: Archie MacLean

Strathspey & Reel

1st Angus D. MacColl

2nd Finlay Cameron

3rd Jonathon Simpson

4th Angus MacPhee, Inverness, Scotland

Judge: Archie MacLean

Jig

1st Andrew Lewis

2nd James MacKenzie

3rd Angus D. MacColl

4th Calum MacColl

Judge: Archie MacLean