MacColl three-for-four at Arisaig
Arisaig, Scotland – July 31, 2019 – An overcast but dry day was had at the annual Arisaig Highland Games on Scotland’s northwest coast, in sight of the small isles of the Hebrides. Angus D. MacColl of Benderloch, Scotland, won almost everything, and Andrew Lewis of St. Paul, Minnesota, won the Jigs, with a total field of 13 entered.
Piobaireachd
1st Angus D. MacColl, “The Battle of the Pass of Crieff”
2nd James MacKenzie, Lewis, Scotland
3rd Jonathon Simpson, Falkirk, Scotland
4th Andrew Hutton, Ontario
5th Andrew Lewis
Judge: Iain MacFadyen
March
1st Angus D. MacColl
2nd Callum Wynd, Glasgow
3rd Jonathon Simpson
4th James MacKenzie
Judge: Archie MacLean
Strathspey & Reel
1st Angus D. MacColl
2nd Finlay Cameron
3rd Jonathon Simpson
4th Angus MacPhee, Inverness, Scotland
Judge: Archie MacLean
Jig
1st Andrew Lewis
2nd James MacKenzie
3rd Angus D. MacColl
4th Calum MacColl
Judge: Archie MacLean